Dominic Thiem Net Worth, Age And Spectacular US Open 2020 Title Win

Dominic Thiem made history on Sunday when he lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by beating Alexander Zverev in the US Open 2020 summit clash. The Austrian came back from two sets down to clinch US Open 2020, winning the match 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6). The 27-year-old had gone three Grand Slam finals without a win and will be mighty pleased to have broken the deadlock. Here's a look at the Dominic Thiem net worth and his ranking after his sensational US Open 2020 triumph.

Dominic Thiem net worth: Austrian ace roars to seal US Open 2020 title with a come-from-behind win

In a thrilling four-hour classic, Dominic Thiem showed his steely nerve as defeated fellow next-gen Alexander Zverev in the final despite being two sets down in the summit clash. The 27-year-old became the 150th Grand Slam champion and the first champion born in the 1990s. Dominic Thiem is only the second Austrian men's tennis star to win a major championship after Thomas Muster, who lifted the1995 Roland Garros title.

Thiem's win also meant that it is the first time a player came back from two sets down to win a US Open Men's final since Pancho Gonzalez did it in 1949. The 27-year-old's US Open 2020 win made him the first since Stan Wawrinka (2016 US Open) to win a Grand Slam title other than the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. It was also the first final since the 2014 US Open final that two first-time winners competed in the final.

Dominic Thiem ranking: Dominic Thiem net worth

According to Tennis Tonic, the Dominic Thiem net worth figure is estimated at a staggering $16 million. Much of his net worth comes from his earnings as a professional tennis player and the 27-year-old is currently ranked third, only behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings. Dominic Thiem has accumulated $23,873,943 in prize money so far in his career, having turned pro in 2011. The US Open 2020 win will further boost Thiem's career winnings by $3,000,000 and a host of other brands and sponsorships are likely to follow. According to The Express, Dominic Thiem already has endorsement deals with the likes of Adidas, Babolat, Bank Austria, Kia, and Rolex.

Disclaimer: The above Dominic Thiem net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: US Open Twitter)