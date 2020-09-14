Naomi Osaka Wins Respect Of More Than Just Tennis Fans With US Open Triumph Photo-post

Naomi Osaka shared a winning tweet following her second US Open championship triumph and third Grand Slam title. While sharing a picture holding her trophy, Osaka also spoke about her roots and her ancestors. "I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose," read Naomi's tweet.

You already know I had to bring out the headwrap for this one ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/YAlLk01hwm — NaomiOsakaå¤§å‚ãªãŠã¿ (@naomiosaka) September 13, 2020

I would like to thank my ancestors because everytime I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose. — NaomiOsakaå¤§å‚ãªãŠã¿ (@naomiosaka) September 13, 2020

Netizens react

Naomi Osaka's winning tweet received interesting reactions from netizens. While several congratulated her on the win, others lauded her for her contribution to the Black Lives Matter movement. Some users also praised Naomi for remembering and acknowledging her ancestors.

Read | NBA Owners To Pool In $300 Million Across Next 10 Years For Black Lives Matter Movement

Words cannot express how proud we are of you, continue to fight on and off the court — linda anthony (@mslablk) September 14, 2020

I like that....we've risen past sympathy when it comes to racial abuse...being human is a basic right for everybody regardless of skin color...it'll be an insult to continue seeking for sympathy to be recognized as a human...a huge insult! — Apt! (@apt_11x) September 14, 2020

Thank you Naomi Osaka. The masks you wore with the names of those poor Black lives lost made me cry. You represent all of us who care. #BLM — Carol Tolbert (@cealey2) September 13, 2020

Naomi,

You are a very special human being who understands and recognizes the extreme importance of acknowledging your ancestors and never forgetting your history. Your willingness for making sacrifices to support your people is very rare amongst elite athletes. Kudos to you!!! — Rob (@JazzbuffRob) September 13, 2020

Read | Naomi Osaka Comes Back, Beats Azarenka To Win More Than Just 2nd US Open Title

Naomi Osaka on Black Lives Matter

Amid the debate over the use of masks in the US, Naomi Osaka not only encouraged the usage of masks but also advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement. For seven matches, she wore seven different masks with the names of 7 people of colour who were victims of police brutality and died due to racial injustice. Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice are the seven black people who lost their lives to racial discrimination.

Read | Naomi Osaka Extends Black Lives Matter Support At US Open 2020 Through Trayvon Martin Mask

In a video that has been going viral on social media, Naomi Osaka was asked what message she wanted to send with her 7 masks and 7 names by an international media reporter. Responding to the reporter, Osaka said that the message received by the people is the real question and the point is to kickstart a conversation about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read | Netflix's Lucifer To Address The Black Lives Matter Movement In Season 6

In another conversation with international media, Naomi Osaka stated that she has 7 masks with 7 names but it just wasn't enough for all the victims of racial injustice, discrimination and police brutality. She further added that she hoped to reach the finals which would giver her an opportunity to showcase names of other victims. Naomi Osaka, in her sports style protest, brought the Black Lives Matter movement more attention while making an impactful statement.

Read | Black Lives Matter: IPL Veteran Dan Christian Slams Australian Cricket's 'casual Racism'

In August, just before the US Open semi-finals began, Naomi Osaka took to Instagram to talk about the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking about the injustice against people of colour, Osaka said, "Before an athlete, I am a black woman and as a black woman I feel that there are much more important matters at hand than just people watching me play." Adding that she didn't expect anything drastic to happen Naomi Osaka said, "If I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport, I consider that a step in the right direction." She also said that the 'genocide of Black people' made her feel sick.

Read | Premier League Set To Replace 'Black Lives Matter' With 'No Room For Racism' Badge

Read | Black Lives Matter: Student Forced To Take Off BLM Mask At Graduation Ceremony

(With inputs from AP)