'Everything Is Happening Too Fast': Carlos Alcaraz On Wimbledon 2023 Victory

Carlos Alcaraz with Wimbledon 2023 trophy (Image: AP)
Carlos Alcaraz altered history on Sunday when he defeated Novak Djokovic in a 5-set thriller to clinch the Wimbledon 2023 title. Djokovic entered the tournament as the favorite and after winning the first set against Alcaraz in the final, quite comprehensively, it seemed Nole would fly away with the title. However, it wasn't, as a 20-year-old Spaniard had all the answers to the challenges that the 23-time Grand Slam winner posed.
Upon winning the title Alcaraz registered himself as the 3rd youngest Wimbledon winner of all time. Moreover, this was his second Grand Slam title after US Open 2022. Following the win, the tennis enthusiasts who witnessed the glory attained by Carlos Alcaraz live took to shower with congratulatory messages.
A post came from the end of Alcaraz as well, wherein he expressed his delight by posting a picture of himself along with the eminent golden trophy. Defining his win, he stated that it was his lifelong dream to capture the Wimbledon title. Here's what he wrote "A lifelong dream! You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, and everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you, everyone, for your support, from the bottom of my heart!".
A lifelong dream! 🏆💚 You always have to believe! I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day. Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart! 🙌🏻😍 @Wimbledon— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 16, 2023
So, it is evident that success has found the harbor in the form of a 20-year-old, and the possessor of it is set to achieve many feats in the future.
Novak Djokovic was seeking his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title, but a 20-year-old Spaniard came into the way. Despite the heroics of Carlos Alcaraz, it remains to be seen whether the sheer dominance of Novak Djokovic remains persistent or the new generation led by phenomenal Alcaraz takes over. What do you think?