Novak Djokovic’s bid to become the first man on the planet to win 24 Grand Slam titles got extended on Sunday, as he suffered a loss to 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 final. The summit clash concluded after four hours and 42 minutes of intense battle between the two players. The loss marked an end to Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak in the Championships.

3 Things You Need To Know

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in 5 sets

This was Novak Djokovic's first Grand Slam loss in 27 matches

He earlier entered the tournament with four-consecutive Wimbledon titles to his name

ALSO READ | 'I Haven't Played A Player Like Him Ever': Novak's Big 'Roger, Rafa' Statement On Alcaraz

Angry Novak Djokovic vents out his frustration on racquet after Alcaraz’s unlucky point

During the Wimbledon 2023 final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Djokovic was seen in an intense meltdown that prompted him to smash his racquet. The moment occurred during the deciding fifth set after he dropped a crucial break of serve. He was seen arguing with the chair umpire and smashing his racquet against the net post and reducing it to a twisted mess.

The 36-year-old then received a code violation for his actions after it drew a lot of boos from the pro-Alcaraz crows on Centre Court. Speaking to reporters after the match, Djokovic said there’s not much to talk about the incident. Here’s a look at the video of Djokovic decimating his racquet.

'It was a frustration in the moment': Novak Djokovic on smashing his racquet

As reported by Evening Standard, here’s what Djokovic said in the post-match press-conference.

There’s not much to talk about that. [It] was frustration. I had break points in the second game. Yeah, just a tough, tough couple of points. He played amazing to break my serve, which was enough to win the fifth [set].

On being further pressed about the incident, Djokovic added, “It was a frustration in the moment. I answered to your colleague two minutes ago about that. There’s not much to say about that.”

ALSO READ | Hints Of Greatness At Age 20; How Carlos Alcaraz Could Rule Tennis For Years To Come

Meanwhile, despite the loss, Djokovic continues to be the leading Grand Slam winner in men’s singles history ahead of Rafael Nadal. He won the Australian Open 2023 and French Open 2023 to extend his record to 23 Grand Slam trophies. However, he will now have to wait to match Roger Federer’s record of winning eight Wimbledon titles.