Novak Djokovic delivers classy speech after losing to Alcaraz in Wimbledon final- WATCH

Novak Djokovic is a name that has over the years defied the definition of excellence and registered its own standards that may remain unbreached in the continued existence of the sport. Even though Djokovic has already distanced himself from the competition by miles and even superseded his arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, yet the winning mentality of the Serb is unfazed, and was on display after he lost the Wimbledon final 2023 on Sunday. Even after attaining the most prized possession of the sport 23 times, the champion was left in tears after failing to lift the title the 24th time. After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 final, Djokovic commented on the way things panned out, in the post-match presentation.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of Wimbledon 2023

Having already won most grand slam titles in the history of tennis, Djokovic was seeking his 24th trophy

Djokovic gave a heartfelt speech after the Wimbledon 2023 final

Also Read | Wimbledon: Furious Novak Djokovic takes out his frustration on racquet, destroys it- WATCH

Novak Djokovic leaves fans in splits with heartfelt speech after Wimbledon 2023 final

Speaking after the match, Novak Djokovic showered praise on the winner of Wimbledon 2023, Carlos Alcaraz. About his state of mind, he hinted of being dejected, however, later won hearts by stating that he could have lost a few finals in the past but did not, referring to the 2019 Wimbledon final when he was a couple of match points down to Roger Federer as one of them, and then said that losing a close match just even things out.

As fans applauded Djokovic for the wonderful two weeks of tennis at the All England Club, there came an emotional moment. During the end of the speech, Djokovic took a gaze at his son Stefan and wife Jelena, and could not hold back his tears from pouring out. It is another instance that presents the view that even the greatest of professionals keep family before everything else.

Watch Djokovic's classy speech.

Classy words from the seven-time champion.



An emotional Novak Djokovic speaks after his #Wimbledon final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz... pic.twitter.com/Lvg980Sbn8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Here are the excerpts of what he said.

As for me, obviously you never like to lose matches like this. But you know, I guess when all the emotions are settled I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past here. To name a few, you know, 2019 against Roger in that finals when I was match points down. Maybe I should've lost a couple finals that I won so I think this is even steven.

Not so good for me but good for Carlos," he admitted. "I have to start with praises to Carlos and his team. What a quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You can up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing.

I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and hard court, but not on grass but now it's a different story from this year obviously. Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface. You played maybe one or twice. Amazing, what you did in Queens and congratulations to everybody in your team.

Also Read | The moment Carlos Alcaraz ended Novak Djokovic's hegemony at Wimbledon- WATCH

Is the dominance of Novak Djokovic over?

Novak Djokovic was seeking his 5th consecutive Wimbledon title, but a 20-year-old Spaniard came into the way. Despite the heroics of Carlos Alcaraz, it remains to be seen whether the sheer dominance of Novak Djokovic remains persistent or the new generation led by phenomenal Alcaraz takes over. What do you think?