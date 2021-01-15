Francesca Jones Inspires Fans, Qualifies For Australian Open Despite THIS Rare Condition

When she was just eight years old, British tennis player Francesca Jones was told that she would never prosper in the sport due to the effects of the genetic conditions that she was born with. She has already been proving them wrong for some time now, with her first professional tennis game coming all the back in 2015. However, now, with the Australian Open qualifiers for 2021 done and dusted, Jones stands at the threshold of what may be the beginning of one of the most impactful moments in tennis history - one that could bring about more inclusivity in the sport.

🇬🇧 INSPIRATION 👏



Francesca Jones – born with Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia – has just booked her first trip to a Grand Slam main draw!

Francesca Jones genetic condition not a bar as she qualifies for the Australian Open

Born with a rare genetic condition called ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia syndrome, Francesca Jones has overcome some of the toughest odds to get where she is today. Currently ranked 241 by the WTA, Jones has just reached her first Grand Slam main draw and will now be a part of the Australian Open 2021. After a battery of surgeries, Jones was left with just three fingers and a thumb on each hand and a total of seven toes. This translates to far less grip in her hands and significant struggles with balance.

But unwilling to give up, Jones has found solutions for each of her problems - some, like her smaller grip and lighter racket, are gifts of science, but most others are a result of sheer dogged determination. "The doctors told me I wouldn't be able to play tennis due to whatever disadvantages they thought I had," Jones told the International Tennis Federation after the Australian Open qualifiers. However, the 20-year old reveals that she did not put much stock into those words, instead, she let it spur her on. "I'm just playing the game with a different set of cards, but it doesn't mean those cards can't win the game," she told the BBC.

"My mental strength is one of my biggest strengths, if not my biggest strength," she added. "I do have that edge against my opponents purely because of the experiences that I've gone through. Talking about the effect her condition has on her, Jones said "I'm not playing out of revenge. I'm playing to have a positive impact on people who read my story, and I hope people can take the positives from it and build on it".

Australian Open 2021 begins

After her thumping 6-0, 6-1 win over China's Lu Jai-Jing, Francesa Jones will now prepare for a different kind of mental challenge - a 14-day long quarantine awaits her when she touches down in Melbourne one of these days before the tournament begins on February 8. She will be in esteemed company, with 2019 winner Naomi Osaka, 7-time Australian Open champion, Serena Willimas, Simona Halep, Ash Barty, Peta Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova all ser to play the Slam.

