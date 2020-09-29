French Open 2020: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And South American Nations?

Originally scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 7, the qualifying matches of the French Open 2020 finally got underway on September 21, 2020. After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the marquee clay-court tournament was first moved to September 20 and then postponed another week, with the first round starting on September 27. Here is how fans can watch the French Open 2020 live in Canada, the US, UK and South America.

French Open 2020: How to watch the French Open 2020 live in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the French Open 2020 on the free-to-air channel ITV. ITV currently operates in England, Wales, Scotland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. ITV will air all 15 days of the tournament, for 10 hours a day for free in the UK. The French Open 2020 will also be available on a paid basis on the EuroSport channel. The French Open live stream will also be available in the Eurosport streaming platforms.

How to watch the French Open live in USA?

Roland Garros fans in the US can watch the French Open 2020 on the Tennis Channel and the NBC Sports app. Fans can cheer on Serena Williams, arguably the most prolific American at the French Open, who will be playing for her 24th Women's singles Grand Slam title.

How to watch the French Open live in Canada?

America's neighbours to the North, Canadian fans can watch the French Open 2020 on Réseau des sports (RDS) and its sister English sports channel The Sports Network (TSN). Both channels will offer paid TV streaming subscriptions. Canada's young star, Denis Shapovalov, seeded ninth will be expected to make a make on the tournament after his dazzling performance at the US Open. Vasek Pospisil is also still in contention at the tournament.

How to watch the French Open live in South America?

Fans in South American countries like Uruguay, Bolivia, Argentina can experience the French Open 2020 live on ESPN. Brazillian fans can watch a French Open live stream on Band Sports, a cable TV network focusing on sports-related content. Fans will be able to cheer on Argentinian top-seed Diego Schwartzmann who will take on Lorenzo Giustino in round two on Tuesday. Fans can also enjoy French Open live updates on the French Open website and social media channels.

