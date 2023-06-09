French Open: Carlos Alcaraz smashes a dazzling shot at semifinals, amazes Novak Djokovic

World's number one Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the best shots in tennis history on Monday's French Open. With his back to the net, he executed a swivelling scoop to go past an oncoming Novak Djokovic. At just aged 20, Alcaraz is already known as one of the best shot takers with his incredible and creative shots to make the audience go crazy. However, the player is quite vulnerable to injuries. He will produce a highlight reel unlike any other player in the history of the sport if he is able to stay in shape over the course of a lengthy career.

Carlos Alcaraz's shot was a different take on the usual "hot dog," which is often delivered between your legs as you race back after being tossed while facing the net. After Djokovic had dropped-shotted him initially, Alcaraz carried a different course by driving alongside the ball before skillfully chipping the following shot over his head.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have won the earlier three Grand Slam titles. Djokovic won Wimbledon in July and the Australian Open in January. He enters with a 19-match Grand Slam tournament-winning run since losing to Nadal in the quarterfinals last year in Paris.

French Open: Carlos Alcaraz had one of the best shots against Novak Djokovic

Next, while fully sliding, he swivelled and sent Djokovic's forehand side's scooped forehand crumpling up the line. As he turned to see the ball land just inside the court, he was still unsteady, and he scarcely avoided falling over as he pumped his fist in excitement. A tennis expert would have referred to the outcome as an inside-in forehand winner if the ball had been struck while facing the net and from a regular vantage point. That's difficult enough without having to go quickly in the incorrect way, on a shaky floor, and without any visibility. Alcaraz lost the game in the 4th set after Djokovic dominated him. But his effort and dedication to never give up is what speaks for his bright future.

Alcaraz's ability to bend the ball playfully under pressure, such as in this French Open semifinal, is one of his distinctive qualities. He also maintains unmatched speed off the ground, incredible touch, and possibly the finest drop shot on the circuit. He has great mobility and the ability to handle his body weight on a single leg after hitting such shots.

Even though Alcaraz lost, his efforts have not been wasted after Djokovic acknowledged the significance of the occasion. He smiled, applauded, and then urged the audience to enjoy Alcaraz's ingenuity. The sportsmanship is at its very best, as Djokovic prepares for his 6th final, the shot from the Spaniard will be one of the best moments of the tournament.