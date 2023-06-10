French Open Semifinal: Djokovic Seals Solid Win Over Alcaraz To Reach Finals, To Face Ruud

Match Report: Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic - French Open 2023

In a much-awaited men's singles semi-final clash at the ongoing French Open, Carlos Alcaraz encountered Novak Djokovic at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros, Paris. The game proved to be a thrilling battle, with Djokovic ultimately emerging victorious in four sets, sealing a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win.

Right from the commencement, Djokovic displayed his trademark aggression and dominance, racing to a 6-3 win in the first set. However, Alcaraz, the world number 1, had other plans. He scaled a spirited fightback in the second set, eventually claiming a hard-fought 7-5 victory to level the match.

The tides turned in the third set when the Spaniard started to suffer from cramps, hampering his motion on the court. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Djokovic, the world number 3, capitalized on Alcaraz's physical struggles and powered through with a commanding 6-1 win. He carried this swiftness into the fourth set, where he continued his ruthless aggression, securing another 6-1 victory to secure a place in the final.

Notably, this meeting marked the first-ever Grand Slam meeting between them, with Djokovic holding the upper hand. The Serbian ace will now be eyeing a record in the final, as a win would make him the player with the most Grand Slam titles, beating the current record of 22 titles shared with Rafael Nadal. Additionally, Djokovic's victory in the final would guarantee him the top spot on the ATP scale.

Highlights of the match were Djokovic's constant commitment and overpowering serve, as well as Alcaraz's grit and remarkable second-set comeback. But Alcaraz's cramps proved decisive in the match, as Djokovic exploited the Spaniard's physical limitations to claim a well-deserved victory.

With his victory over Alcaraz, Djokovic can turn his attention to the final, where he will attempt to make history and solidify his place as one of the best players. Tennis fans across the world are looking forward to the end of the French Open, where Djokovic would battle to bag his 23rd Grand Slam championship against Casper Ruud and cement his position in the history of tennis.