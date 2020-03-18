French Open Postponed: As Many As 18 Events Face Cancellation Due To Scheduling Disaster

The Roland Garros 2020 new dates could lead to as many as 18 international tennis events getting cancelled. After the coronavirus outbreak saw many sporting events across the globe get suspended or postponed, the French Tennis Federation decided to reschedule the French Open. The Roland Garros 2020 new dates mean that the competition begins on September 20, a week after the US Open, making it the the final Grand Slam of the year.

French Open postponed: Roland Garros postponed till September

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

French Open postponed: Roland Garros 2020 new dates could force players to choose one between US Open and French Open

The new schedule for the French Open could see as many as 18 events get cancelled due to a clash with the Grand Slam competition. Furthermore, many tennis players could be forced to choose either one of the US Open or the French Open in order to compete at their highest level. The Roland Garros 2020 new dates mean that the two tournaments are just a week apart and it would be cruel on players to make it to both Grand Slams considering the levels of preparation and exhaustion.

The one week gap between the two biggest Grand Slams is going to cause further controversy considering that both are played on different surfaces. Players participating in the French Open are not likely to get any clay court practice after the entire clay-court season has been scrapped because of the Coronavirus.

French Open postponed: 18 tournaments that are likely to get cancelled due to Roland Garros 2020 new dates

ATP tournaments likely to get cancelled

St. Petersburg Open (September 21 to September 27)

Moselle Open (September 21 to September 27)

Laver Cup (September 25 to September 27)

Chengdu Open (September 28 to October 4)

Zhuhai Open (September 28 to October 4)

Sofia Open (September 28 to October 4)

China Open (October 5 to October 11)

Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships (October 5 to October 11)

WTA tournaments likely to be cancelled

Hana-Cupid Japan Women’s Open (September 14 to September 20)

Jiangxi Open (September 14 to September 20)

Zhengzhou Open (September 14 to September 20)

Guangzhou Open (September 21 to September 26)

KEB Hana Bank Korea Open 2020 (September 21 to September 27)

Today Pan Pacific Open (September 21 to September 27)

2020 Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open (September 27 to October 3)

Tashkent Open (September 28 to October 3)

China Open (October 3 to October 11)

Taipei OEC Open (October 5 to October 11)

French Open postponed: Dilemma for Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

The Roland Garros 2020 new dates saw the French Open postponed to September, from it's usual May schedule. The new schedule creates a sort of dilemma for both World No.2 Rafael Nadal and World No.3 Roger Federer. The Laver Cup clashes with the Roland Garros 2020 new dates which could see the tennis stalwarts miss one of the two tournaments. Furthermore, the one-week layoff between the US Open and the French Open could see both Federer and Nadal burnout considering both stars are in the twilight of their careers.

