French Open Postponement Notice On Social Media Infuriates Several Uninformed Players

The coronavirus pandemic continues to reign supreme and affect major sporting events across the globe. Among the pandemic's victims was the French Open, which now has been officially rescheduled for September 20. The new schedule is bound to give rise to some issues and the participation of major stars could be affected as the tournament begins just a week after US Open 2020. Tennis players have expressed their anguish over the postponement of French Open, while have claimed that they were not informed of the decision.

The French Open was earlier scheduled for May and has been rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus pandemic. The French Open will now be held a week after the US Open. The French Tennis Federation announced the decision on Twitter in an official statement. The French Open is the third major tournament to be postponed after the Copa America and UEFA Euro 2020 were postponed by a year.

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

French Open postponed: Naomi Osaka, Diego Schwartzman, Stan Wawrinka express discontent on Twitter

Tennis stars expressed their discontent over the decision to postpone the French Open without consulting the players. Naomi Osaka, Diego Schwartzman, Madison Keys and Sorana Cirstea all expressed their shock at not being informed of the French Tennis Federation's decision. While Naomi Osaka expressed her disbelief regarding the news, Madison Keys shared a GIF pretending everything is fine while the house is on fire. Stan Wawrinka responded with dry humour and claimed that nobody knew about the decision to postpone the French Open.

What???Again finding out through twitter... https://t.co/PtrINFoR6k — Sorana Cirstea (@sorana_cirstea) March 17, 2020

I always knew hahhahha — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) March 17, 2020

French Open postponed: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer might miss Roland Garros

The postponed French Open creates a dilemma for both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The French Open, which is traditionally the second Grand Slam of the year, will now be the final Grand Slam tournament and will clash with the Laver Cup, an established exhibition team competition featuring the best players in Europe against the rest of the world. While Roger Federer in the recent past has shown no reluctance to give the French Open a miss, Nadal's decision will be key as the 'King of Clay' could potentially match Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles at the Roland Garros.

