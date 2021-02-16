Genie Bouchard Is Officially Dating Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, Announces On Social Media

Valentine's Day 2021 saw a host of superstars go official with their relationships and tennis ace Eugenie Bouchard was one of those to go public. The Candian tennis star is officially dating NFL star Mason Rudolph and confirmed rumours with an Instagram post on Sunday. Reports of Genie Bouchard dating Rudolph have been in the news since last October when the 26-year-old was spotted during a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Genie Bouchard boyfriend: Who is Genie Bouchard dating?

Eugenie Bouchard and Mason Rudolph went Instagram official with their relationship on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback posted an image where the two can be seen embracing at a picturesque beach in Cabo San Lucas. Much speculation had arisen regarding the two over the past few months, and the 25-year-old athlete seemingly confirmed they were dating by writing 'My Valentine' in the caption for the post. The pair were first rumoured to be dating in October when Bouchard shared a picture that had been taken in Pittsburgh, with Rudolph also liking the photo. TMZ had then reported that Bouchard and Rudolph were “pretty serious”.

Rudolph became a household name after a bizarre confrontation with Myles Garrett in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns star hit Rudolph in the head with his helmet with the clock ticking down. The two seemed to have made amends ever since, with the Steelers quarterback also posting a picture with his counterpart on social media. As for Bouchard, she made a name for herself in 2014 after reaching the semi-final of the Australian and French Open before making the final of Wimbledon. However, she has since failed to reach those standards, even failing to qualify for the ongoing Australian Open 2021.

Genie Bouchard was previously romantically linked to investment banker Connor Davis. The 26-year-old was also linked with New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, although she never commented publicly about the athlete. The Canadian tennis ace had famously sent social media into a frenzy after expressing that 'quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend' earlier this year. As for Rudolph, he was most recently romantically linked to Bachelor Nation star Hannah Ann Sluss, as they were spotted spending time together in April last year. According to Daily Mail, the reality television personality was also speculated to have been involved with Rudolph's teammate Josh Dobbs, although they never spoke publicly about their relationship's nature.

(Image Courtesy: Mason Rudolph Instagram)