Australian Open 2021: Jessica Pegula Slams ESPN's Adam Schefter Over Buffalo Bills Tweet

Jessica Pegula bagged her first win over a top-10 opponent on Monday earned herself a trip to the Australian Open 2021 quarterfinals. The 26-year-old American defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena, to make it to her first-ever quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Pegula's parents are the owners of NFL's Buffalo Bills and the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

Jessica Pegula slams Adam Schefter for Bills reference after Australian Open 2021 win

Jessica Pegula had only been past the first round of a slam twice — when she made the third round of last year’s US Open, and when she made the second round of the 2015 US Open. However, she continued her breakout run on Monday, registering a stunning win over No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. With Pegula being the daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, her win also brought the attention of ESPN's NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, just upset the fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. Her run continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2021

Schefter like a lot of other publications pointed out the connection between NFL and Pegula in a tweet after her victory. A few hours later, Pegula responded, wanting to make sure she is known for her own merits.“*American Jessica Pegula WTA tour/professional tennis player (winking face),” she wrote. When one of the ESPN Insider's followers tried to make sense of his tweet, the 26-year-old responded saying that she was just poking fun at Schefter.

*American Jessica Pegula WTA tour/professional tennis player 😉 https://t.co/D8J09Oiexr — Jessie Pegula (@JLPegula) February 15, 2021

Jessica Pegula has previously explained she understands why people first mention her family connection, given her lack of track record in tennis. The 26-year-old revealed last week that earlier in her career, she wanted to make a name for herself, but later realised to embrace the whole family aspect as she got older. And while Pegula likes to embrace the family side of things, she still likes to keep things separate at times. She added, "Tennis is my thing, it’s my job, it’s my career. It’s very separate. My parents don’t really have any say right now in anything I do on the court".

Pegula will now face off against No. 22 Jennifer Brady in an all-American quarterfinal. The 26-year-old scribbled on the screen of an Australian Open courtside TV camera: "hi mom, hi dad, see you next rd Jen B". Brady is a good friend of Pegula, and her match followed the 26-year-old's win at the Rod Laver Arena. Pegula has won four matches at Melbourne Park over the past week, including wins against two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur. She previously had a total of only three wins at majors in her career.

(Image Courtesy: Jessica Pegula Instagram)