Grigor Dimitrov Makes Bold Style Statement Before Winning Round 1 Match At Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently World No. 20, is not only trying to look good on the court. He is also trying to look good outside the court. Recently, in his opening game of Australian Open, it was not Grigor Dimitrov’s win that made headlines. It was his two-piece tracksuit which attracted the fans.

Also Read | Grigor Dimitrov To Ease His Way Back After Injury-hit 2019

Also Read | Australian Open 2020: All You Need To Know About 15-year-old American Sensation Coco Gauff

Grigor Dimitrov defeated Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4 in his first game in the Australian Open 2020. Dimitrov walked towards the court wearing a navy top and bottoms which had yellow splodges dotted all over it.

Also Read | Australian Open 2020: Shapovalov Argues With Umpire After Furiously Smashing Racquet

Grigor: I thought you like yellow on me, but that's okay.

Maria: Not really.

Grigor: People change, I get it.

Commentator: When did you guys break up?

Maria: Ugh, it's been a while.



This is the best thing you'll see this week. 😂@GrigorDimitrov | @MariaSharapova

📺: @SBSSport pic.twitter.com/PO3U0IUQRa — TENNIS (@Tennis) January 14, 2020

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Reveals New Year Resolution For 2020 After Australian Open Round 1 Win

Grigor Dimitrov likes his outfit

Talking to the press about his outfit, Grigor Dimitrov stated that wearing this outfit was fun and he doesn’t prefer wearing the same old style clothes. Grigor Dimitrov said that he likes colours and he likes experimenting as well. Dimitrov added that he doesn’t think too much about his outfits.

Also Read | Coco Gauff Makes It 2-0 Vs Venus Williams In Grand Slams After Australian Open 2020 Win

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Calls For Australian Open 2020 To Be Postponed In Wake Of Bushfire Crisis

Dimitrov has been experimenting with his outfits for a while now. He wore a salmon pink t-shirt with black patches during Monday’s game. Meanwhile, in the practice session, he wore a bright red t-shirt with a floral design on it.

Also Read | Australian Open 2020 Draw: Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios Likely To Clash In Round 3