Rafael Nadal Vs Grigor Dimitrov Acapulco Open Semi-final Live Scores, Streaming, Preview

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will play against Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final of ATP Tour's Acapulco Open on Friday. The Spaniard has been tipped to go all the way in the ongoing tournament. He aims to win his first Acapulco Open title. Let us look at the Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming details and preview.

Rafael Nadal did this against Kecmanovic on Thursday!

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live score and streaming

The Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov match will be broadcasted live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming will be available on Tennis TV for fans around the world. However, a subscription is required to watch it. Let us look at some more details of the clash.

Venue: ATP Acapulco SF

Surface: Estadio

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming date: Friday, February 28, 2020 (Saturday, February 29, 2020)

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming time: 9:30 AM IST

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

The Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov match will be watched by a host of fans all across the globe. The Spaniard is expected to continue his dominance and win his first Acapulco Open title on hard court in the coming week. Grigor Dimitrov registered a strong win against Stanislas Wawrinka and will pose a strong challenge to Rafael Nadal in the upcoming semifinal.

Rafael Nadal was at his very best against S Kwon

.@RafaelNadal is looking good for a first hardcourt Acapulco title - he beats an in-form Soonwoo #Kwon 6-2 6-1 to set up a SF clash with Grigor #Dimitrov | #AMT2020 pic.twitter.com/GKYxuL6ss9 — Live Tennis (@livetennis) February 28, 2020

