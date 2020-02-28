The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rafael Nadal Vs Grigor Dimitrov Acapulco Open Semi-final Live Scores, Streaming, Preview

Tennis News

The Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov ATP Acapulco semi-final match will be played on Friday. Here is the Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will play against Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final of ATP Tour's Acapulco Open on Friday. The Spaniard has been tipped to go all the way in the ongoing tournament. He aims to win his first Acapulco Open title. Let us look at the Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming details and preview. 

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs S Kwon Acapulco Open live streaming details & quarter-final match preview

Rafael Nadal did this against Kecmanovic on Thursday!

Also Read | Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'mostly avoid' each other in locker rooms

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live score and streaming

The Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov match will be broadcasted live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD in India. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming will be available on Tennis TV for fans around the world. However, a subscription is required to watch it. Let us look at some more details of the clash.

Venue: ATP Acapulco SF

Surface: Estadio

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming date: Friday, February 28, 2020 (Saturday, February 29, 2020)

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming time: 9:30 AM IST

Also Read | Roger Federer signs special racquet for Rafael Nadal after record-breaking Match in Africa

Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

The Rafael Nadal vs Grigor Dimitrov match will be watched by a host of fans all across the globe. The Spaniard is expected to continue his dominance and win his first Acapulco Open title on hard court in the coming week. Grigor Dimitrov registered a strong win against Stanislas Wawrinka and will pose a strong challenge to Rafael Nadal in the upcoming semifinal.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios gets booed by crowd after retiring midway from 1st round Acapulco Open match

Rafael Nadal was at his very best against S Kwon

Also Read | Rafael Nadal back in action in Acapulco with no hard feelings for Kyrgios

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP ON DELHI CM'S NOD ON KANHAIYA
INDIA'S RESPONSE TO PAK AT UNHRC
AMIT SHAH ATTACKS  MAMATA ON CAA
'WON'T BE SILENT' SAYS THUNBERG
'I RECEIVED DEATH THREATS'
AJAY-DEEPIKA-AKSHAY IN TRIPLE CLASH