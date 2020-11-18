How Did Dominic Thiem Beat Rafael Nadal? ATP Tour Cracks Open Austrian's Master Strategy

Dominic Thiem defeated Rafael Nadal on Tuesday, November 17 to storm into the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2020 event. The 27-year-old Austrian registered a 7-6(7) 7-6 (4) straight-sets win over the 20-time Grand Slam champion and the reigning French Open winner. Thiem will now face Andrey Rublev on Thursday, November 19.

ATP Finals 2020 Thursday match-ups

Four epic showdowns will take place on Thursday! 🍿



Which match are you most excited for? #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/0U88m8EeXA — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 17, 2020

ATP Tour provides insights to Dominic Thiem’s victory over Rafael Nadal

On Wednesday, November 18, i.e. a day after Dominic Thiem’s thrilling win over Rafael Nadal, the ATP Tour shared their analysis of the Austrian’s master strategy of defeating the Grand Slam legend. According to their study, and as evidenced from the match itself, Thiem kept attacking Nadal’s backhand. The ATP Infosys Second Screen indicates that the reigning US Open winner hit 68 percent of his forehands to the Deuce court, where Nadal strikes his backhand, in the match.

While focusing upon Nadal’s backhand, Thiem hit his own backhand down the line 72 percent of the time during the course of the opening set. The same provided the Austrian an opening to unleash his massive forehand into the open court. Interestingly, Nadal’s strategy was somewhat similar to Thiem, considering the Spaniard also hit 68 percent of his forehands to the backhand of his younger opponent.

ATP Tour analysis Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal ATP Finals 2020 match

Details about Dominic Thiem ATP ranking

Dominic Thiem won the US Open 2020 earlier this year to claim his first-ever Grand Slam. As of now, Thiem ATP ranking is No. 3 and he is only behind the likes of Novak Djokovic (No.1) and Rafael Nadal (No.2). The 27-year-old Austrian star rose to the aforementioned ranking (also his career best) on March 2 this year.

How to watch Nadal vs Tsitsipas live in India?

Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas will clash at the Centre Court at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, November 19 (Friday for Indian viewers). Fans can watch the game live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the group stage game will be available on SonyLIV. For in-match highlights and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media handle of ATP tour. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on Friday in India.

