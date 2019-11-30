The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India Crush Pakistan 3-0 To Win Davis Cup Tie; Leander Extends Record

Tennis News

There was not much hype but the controversy surrounding the Davis Cup tie simply vanished in no time as India simply crushed Pakistan with a 3-0 victory

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

There was not much hype but the controversy surrounding the Davis Cup tie simply vanished in no time as India simply crushed Pakistan with an unassailable 3-0 victory in the Asia Oceania Davis Cup tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The manner in which India annihilated Pakistan was exemplary, ruthless and uncompromising as all three matches turned out to be mostly one-sided, in fact, there was simply no contest. 

READ | Tennis Australia Agrees To Honour Margaret Court, But Slams Her Views

On Friday, first Ramkumar Ramanathan blanked  Muhammad Shoaib 6-0, 6-0 in just 42 minutes followed by a similar performance from Sumit Nagal who thrashed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-2 to give India a 2-0 lead in the tie against Pakistan.

READ | Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Sumit Trample Pakistan On Day One, India Lead 2-0

On Saturday, it was the turn of 46-year-old legend Leander Paes, who teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the doubles against Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Shoaib, for yet another display of masterclass extending his record for most wins in Davis Cup history.

READ | Ashleigh Barty Honoured By Ex-WBBL Club Brisbane Heat As Their 'No.1 Season Ticket Holder'

The Indian duo won the tie 6-1, 6-3 in another lop sides match as Pakistanis proved no match for them.

Pakistan's top two players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan pulled out of the tie in protest against ITF's decision of shifting the venue out of Pakistan due to security reasons.

READ | Serena Williams Fails At Cooking Cookies For Husband And Daughter; Watch Video

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG