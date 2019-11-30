India Crush Pakistan 3-0 To Win Davis Cup Tie; Leander Extends Record

There was not much hype but the controversy surrounding the Davis Cup tie simply vanished in no time as India simply crushed Pakistan with an unassailable 3-0 victory in the Asia Oceania Davis Cup tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The manner in which India annihilated Pakistan was exemplary, ruthless and uncompromising as all three matches turned out to be mostly one-sided, in fact, there was simply no contest.

READ | Tennis Australia Agrees To Honour Margaret Court, But Slams Her Views

On Friday, first Ramkumar Ramanathan blanked Muhammad Shoaib 6-0, 6-0 in just 42 minutes followed by a similar performance from Sumit Nagal who thrashed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-2 to give India a 2-0 lead in the tie against Pakistan.

READ | Davis Cup: Ramkumar, Sumit Trample Pakistan On Day One, India Lead 2-0

On Saturday, it was the turn of 46-year-old legend Leander Paes, who teamed up with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in the doubles against Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Shoaib, for yet another display of masterclass extending his record for most wins in Davis Cup history.

READ | Ashleigh Barty Honoured By Ex-WBBL Club Brisbane Heat As Their 'No.1 Season Ticket Holder'

The Indian duo won the tie 6-1, 6-3 in another lop sides match as Pakistanis proved no match for them.

Pakistan's top two players Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan pulled out of the tie in protest against ITF's decision of shifting the venue out of Pakistan due to security reasons.

READ | Serena Williams Fails At Cooking Cookies For Husband And Daughter; Watch Video