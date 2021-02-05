Is Rafael Nadal In Doubt For Australian Open Round 1 Match After Back Injury?

After the upheaval of Thursday's games, the ATP Cup was back on track on Friday morning. With just two spots left in the semi-finals (at the start of play on Day 3), Team Spain’s top-ranked player, Rafael Nadal announced that he would once again be sitting out of Spain's games due to his ongoing back injury. The statement comes after Nadal's optimistic tweet that he would be well enough for this tie. But Friday's development cast some doubt on whether he will be well enough to play at the Australian Open 2021, which starts on Monday, February 8.

Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back. Hopefully I’ll be better for Thursday. We have a strong team, all the to @pablocarreno91 @BautistaAgut & @M_Granollers #vamos 🇪🇸 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 2, 2021

Rafael Nadal injury update: No.2 pulls out of another ATP Cup fixture

Rafael Nadal has fans worried after his withdrawal from his ATP Cup game against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nadal had pulled out of the side's first tie against Australia as well, but seemed confident that he would be okay to play the more critical matchup against Greece which was originally scheduled for Thursday. Despite receiving an additional day to recuperate from his 'stiff lower back', Spain's top seed did not take to the middle for this game, leading to speculation that his injury is more serious than he is letting on.

With just one victory needed for a place in the semis, Spain cut it very close, with new top seed Roberto Bautista Agut going down to Stefanos Tsitsipas while doubles pair of Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreño Busta lost to the Greek team. In the end, it was Carreño Busta who restored Spain's hopes with a valiant 6-3, 6-4 victory over Greece's Michail Pervolarakis. The 2020 runner-ups will now play Italy in the semi-finals. Having gone down to Novak Djokovic in straight sets at last year's ATP Cup final, there is no doubt that Nadal will be itching to return to action and take on Italian No.1 seed, Matteo Berrettini in the semis.

As per the Australian Open draw which was released on Friday, Nadal is expected to take on L Djere in the first round on

Major records Rafael Nadal can break at the Australian Open 2021

While speculation abounds about Rafa's injury, it is also entirely possible that he is simply trying to err on the side of caution to be at his best at the Australian Open 2021, where he will aim for a record, 21st Grand Slam title. After crashing out to Dominic Thiem in semi-finals of the Slam last season, Rafa will be hoping to go all the way this year, for a victory at Melbourne Park would also mean that the Spaniard completes another massive Men's tennis record - a double career slam.

Having won just one other Australian Open title, in 2009, Rafa will become the first male player of the current crop to win each Grand Slam at least twice - if he wins this Australian Open. Nadal's last competitive match came at the ATP Finals semi-final in November last year, where he was downed by the eventual champion, Daniil Medvedev.

Image Credits: AP