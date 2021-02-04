Australian Open 2021 Live Stream, Schedule, Prize Money, Top Players, And History

With the Australian Open 2021 set to get underway from February 8, here are some interesting facts about the "Happy Slam". The Australian Open, then called the Australasian Championships, first took place in 1905. Interestingly, the tournament was held on grass courts until 1988, when it moved to its current location at Melbourne Park. The Australian Open has only been cancelled thrice since its inception — twice during the World Wars and once in 1986 due to a date change. A far cry from its beginning, the tournament has come a long way to become one the most beloved Slams on the circuit.

Australian Open 2021 top players

The top players in the draw this year will be top seeds Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, 2nd seeded Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep, 3rd seeds Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka and 4th seeds Daniil Medvedev and Sofia Kenin. Besides this, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman will bolster the Men's draw. On the Women's side, we have Serena Williams, Iga Świątek, Elina Svitolina, Karolína Plíšková, and Bianca Andreescu. Kenin and Djokovic will be the defending champions.

Australian Open prize money and ranking points for 2021

Despite all the economic hardships the tournament has faced in 2021, the Australian Open prize money pool has seen an increase of 12.7% from last year. As always, the Singles are the most lucrative of the tournament's events, with the Men's and Women's Singles winners in line for a whopping A$2,750,000 (roughly ₹15 crores). Runner ups will earn A$1,500,000, semi-finalists, A$850,000 and quarter-finalists, A$525,000.

The winners in the Men's and Women's doubles will split A$600,000 between themselves. The Mixed Doubles winners can expect to share A$150,000 — just 50,000 more than a singles player will make for simply qualifying for the Slam. All singles and doubles winners will earn themselves 2000 ranking points, with runner-ups making 1200 and 1300 points in the ATP and WTA respectively. Semi and quarter-finalists can expect to add 720 and 360 points (ATP) and 780 and 430 points (WTA).

Australian Open live streaming details for India

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live on Sony Six SD and HD. Sony has also come on as the official Australian Open telecast channel Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan, Maldives and Afghanistan. As an extension of their TV rights for the tournament, Sony will also be offering an Australian Open live streaming option on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Australian Open schedule

Singles first round - February 8-9

Singles second round - February 10-11

Singles third round - February 12-13

Singles fourth round - February 14-15

Singles quarter-finals - February 16-17

Women’s semi-finals and first men’s semi-final - February 18

Second men’s semi-final - February 19

Women’s final - February 20

Men’s final - February 21

