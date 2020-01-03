Juan Martin Del Potro Could Miss Australian Open 2020 As Injury Rehab Continues

Argentine tennis sensation Juan Martin del Potro might skip the Australian Open this year. Juan Martin del Potro had missed most of the 2019 season due to a knee injury. Now, the injury threatens to hamper his 2020 season as well.

Also Read | US OPEN 2018| Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin Del Potro Set Up Epic Final Show Down

The biggest forehand in the game and heart to match



Coming in at no. 7 on our countdown of the top 10 ATP players of the decade, it's the gentle giant himself, Juan Martin del Potro!



Read more > https://t.co/gbT1qCiiXo pic.twitter.com/KtVuad3y1W — Live Tennis (@livetennis) December 13, 2019

Also Read | US OPEN 2018 | Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin Del Potro To Face-off In Final As Rafael Nadal Bows Out Due To Injury

Juan Martin del Potro had undergone knee surgery in Spain last year and spent the second half of 2019 recuperating. Sources close to Juan Martin del Potro say that the knee is still not a 100 per cent and this has reportedly led the Argentine to pull out of Australian Open 2020. Reports state that the Juan Martin del Potro is still feeling some pain and discomfort in the right knee. However, Juan Martin del Potro's camp has not made any official confirmation regarding the pull-out.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Says That ATP Cup 2020 Will Not Be Treated As Preparation For Australian Open

Australian Open 2020: How serious is the injury?

Last year, it was being said that Del Potro’s win at the Queen’s Club would be the last of his career due to the severity of his injury. Del Potro hadn’t seemed upbeat before the surgery, saying that he did not know what would happen next. Fortunately, the operation and the rehabilitation helped the tennis player to start practising for his return.

Also Read | ATP Cup Adds To Crowded Tennis Dates Before Australian Open

However, while he was recuperating, Del Potro announced that he would not be keeping his obligation at Intrum Stockholm Open in Sweden and the Erste Bank Open 500 in Austria. He also pulled out of an exhibition match against Roger Federer due to the knee surgery and rehabilitation.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2020 Season With Fun Dance Workout Ahead Of Australian Open 2020