Novak Djokovic Kicks Off 2020 Season With Fun Dance Workout Ahead Of Australian Open 2020

After missing out on the World No.1 ranking to Rafael Nadal in 2109, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is all geared up to reclaim the throne from his Spanish rival. The Serb will begin his season with the ATP Cup before he switches his focus to the upcoming Australian Open, the first Grand Slam event of the year. As much as he is known for his passion for the game on the court, he is equally known for his sense of humour and jovial personality off it. Djokovic gave evidence of the same again on Wednesday to kickstart 2020.

ATP Cup 2020: Novak Djokovic starts season with a dance workout

With the 2020 ATP season schedule to get underway on Friday, Novak Djokovic decided to have a practice schedule with some fun. He recently posted a video of a workout video on the trampoline. The session looked like a cardio workout with dance in it. The Serb had a lot of fun while a dancing Djokovic shows that he is all set for the upcoming season.

Novak Djokovic 2019 season highlights

Novak Djokovic opened 2019 by capturing his seventh Australian Open crown by beating Rafael Nadal in the final. His other incredible moments from the year include saving two championship points to prevail in a historic fifth-set tie-break at Wimbledon against Roger Federer. It was the longest men's singles final played in Wimbledon history. Djokovic also earned a pair of ATP Masters 1000 titles in Madrid and Paris.

ATP Cup 2020

The men's season kicks off with ATP Cup 2020 on Friday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among those looking for a winning start ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year i.e Australian Open 2020. The ATP Cup 2020 will see 24 nations split into six groups across three Australian cities, i.e. Perth, Sydney and Brisbane, with 8 teams emerging from the round-robin to compete in a knockout phase until one country is left standing.

ATP Cup 2020 format

While Roger Federer, Kei Nishikori and Andy Murray are missing, most of the world's top 30 men are playing. The ATP Cup 2020 championship, from January 3-12, will feature two ties each day in the three cities during the round-robin stage, comprising two singles matches and a doubles match. Novak Djokovic makes his tournament debut in Brisbane for Serbia on Day 2. Djokovic arrived in Brisbane on Monday and will lead Team Serbia in the ATP Cup where they are placed in Group A. They will play against France, South Africa and Chile. Serbia begins their pursuit of the ATP Cup trophy on Saturday against South Africa

