Kim Clijsters Announces Her Plan To Make A Comeback In March 2020

Tennis star Kim Clijsters is set to make a comeback. It has been more than seven years since she retired from the game. Clijsters will make her tennis comeback at the Monterrey Open in March. This is the second time Kim Clijsters will come out of retirement. The player confirmed on Monday that she had accepted wild cards to multiple tennis tournaments including the Mexican hard-court event that begins on March 2, Indian Wells which starts from March 11 and Charleston clay tournament which will commence from April 6.

I’ve had to make the decision that I will not be able to compete in January. I am undergoing rehab and treatment for a knee injury. It’s a setback but I’m determined as ever to get back to the game I love. I really appreciate all your support and encouragement. — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) November 4, 2019

The former world number 1 Kim Clijsters had announced her comeback in September. However, it had to be delayed after she suffered from a torn ligament. The four-time major champion Kim Clijsters added that she is pleased with her progress. She felt great to be back on the court and play tennis.

Kim Clijsters to make a comeback

Kim Clijsters, who is also a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, said that the injury setback (torn ligament) made her realise how determined she was to get back to the game she loved so much. As a former Grand Slam Champion, Clijsters is eligible to receive unlimited wild-card invitations to tournaments.

Hi guys, I’m excited to finally be able to share this news with you… #wta #2020 pic.twitter.com/tm7jYMEwrH — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 12, 2019

The 36-year-old tennis star left the game the first time in 2007. She got married and had first of her three kids. She returned two years later to win the US Open and the Australian Open. Clijsters then retired once again in 2012 and started working in the television industry.

