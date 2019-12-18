Rafael Nadal Shows How To Not Celebrate Christmas Day In Comical Video

With the festival of Christmas not too far away, everyone is getting into the holiday spirit. The ATP Tour is also looking to spread some Christmas cheer of their own. Recently, their Instagram handle posted a video of World No.1 Rafael Nadal making fun of a reporter, who dozed off at a press conference earlier this year and captioned it as ‘when someone overeats and falls asleep on Christmas day.

Rafael Nadal teasing a journalist

The video is from the Australian Open where Rafael Nadal teased an Italian journalist, who appeared to be asleep right in the middle of a press conference. Rafael Nadal was answering a question about his match with James Duckworth when he noticed journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta had his eyes closed. The tennis ace nodded in Scanagatta’s direction, saying it must not be very interesting (referring to the match and the presser). When the journalist woke up, Nadal continued teasing him, saying Scanagatta must have closed his eyes to stay focused on what the champion was saying.

Who should win the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award?

🇨🇭 Roger Federer

🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal

🇦🇷 Diego Schwartzman

🇦🇹 Dominic Thiem#ATPAwards 🏆 — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 18, 2019

ATP Tour's hilarious post

The post seems to be ATP’s humorous take on the family get-togethers and the heavy lunches and dinners that take place in the holiday season. It is not uncommon to see family members, especially the elderly, dozing off in the chairs after having a hearty meal. Meanwhile, it is going to be a great Christmas for Rafael Nadal, who ended the year as World No.1. He has had a fantastic year on and off the field. The Spaniard won 6 trophies this year including the French Open, US Open and the Davis Cup. On the personal front, Rafael Nadal tied the knot with his long-term sweetheart in Mallorca.

