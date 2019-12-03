Kiren Rijuju Congratulates Paes On 44th Doubles Win As India Thrash Pak In Davis Cup 4-0

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijuju on Tuesday, took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to noted Indian Tennis player Leander Paes for his victory in the Davis Cup against Pakistan. Rijuju also congratulated the Indian team led by Rohit Rajpal, the non-playing captain, for sealing a 4-0 victory against Pakistan in the Davis Cup. India will now face world number two Croatia for the Qualifiers in an away tie, to be held between March 6-7. 24 nations will go head-to-head in a bid to win one of 12 qualifying spots for the Davis Cup Finals.

Indian Team dedicates victory to Armed Forces

Union Minister Rijuju, in his tweet on Tuesday, December 3, congratulated Leander Paes on winning his 44th World Record Doubles win and also remembered the Tennis player's individual Olympic medal back in 1996 in Atlanta. Paes paired with Neduncheziyan to beat Pakistan's Mohammed Shoaib and Hufaiza Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3 to whitewash them in the Davis Cup. Paes and his team returned to India on Sunday evening and were greeted at the airport by a number of fans who had come with posters and banners for their tennis heroes.

Congrats @Leander on wining world record 44th Davis Cup doubles match! Who can forget your first Olympic individual medal for India after a gap of 44 years at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics🇮🇳!

Khashaba Jadhav was independent India's first who won a bronze in 1952 Helsinki Olympics. https://t.co/VzFqeJ4NF0 pic.twitter.com/iBQ6sPjUxn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 3, 2019

Congratulations to Davis Cup team led by captain Rohit Rajpal, senior veteran Leander Paes and coach Zeeshan Ali who defeated Pakistan by 4-0 and dedicated the win to Indian armed forces and their families. And thanks for this nice jacket for me!

India is proud of you all🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/39OAdamjkJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 2, 2019

While speaking to media after his return, Paes was asked about his reaction to playing in Islamabad, which was the original venue of the tie. He said, that he instantly said yes without thinking much because he has grown up in an environment where you are asked to represent the badge. Paes also spoke about the challenge that the team faced while playing in Kazakhstan since the weather conditions were harsh. He said that it was a problem, but went on to mention the hospitality offered by the Tennis Association. He said the Indian team was 'grateful' to them and that everything was taken care of for the team.

