List Of Records Carlos Alcaraz Made After Defeating Djokovic To Win Wimbledon 2023 Title

Carlos Alcaraz created history at Wimbledon 2023 by defeating Novak Djokovic in the final match and becoming the third-youngest male winner of the event ever. The Spanish young star has a promising future after he successfully defended his ATP rank No.1 against the 7-time winner from Serbia.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz lost to Djokovic in the semi-final of the French Open

Alcaraz vs Djokovic was a heated match until the final set

Djokovic failed to equalize Roger Federer's record of 8 titles

What was the score of the Wimbledon 2023 final?

(Alcaraz holding his first Wimbledon title in his hand, Image-AP)

The 2023 Wimbledon final between Alcaraz and Djokovic was the 51st occasion in Open history that the top two seeds met in a men's singles Grand Slam summit clash. Alcaraz's triumph is the 26th time the top seed has defeated the second seed in a final. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic, who had previously won the title four times in a row, with a final score of 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a hard-fought encounter on Sunday. With this victory, Alcaraz won his first-ever Wimbledon title.

At Wimbledon, Alcaraz ended Djokovic's remarkable 34-match winning run. Djokovic's record 45-match winning streak on Centre Court at Wimbledon was also broken by Alcaraz, making it the greatest winning streak by a player since the court's construction in 1922.

What records did Carlos Alcaraz make after winning his first-ever Wimbledon title?

Multiple records were set as a result of the outstanding play of the 20-year-old Spaniard. Here are some noteworthy accomplishments:

Since Enzo Couacaud at the 2023 Australian Open, Alcaraz is the only player to defeat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam tie-break. Djokovic had previously won 15 straight tie-breaks, which was the second-longest run during the Open era.

Alcaraz is the only player to have defeated Djokovic in a five-set Grand Slam final. Andy Murray previously accomplished this feat at the 2012 US Open.

Following in the footsteps of Manuel Santana (1966) and Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010), Alcaraz became the third Spanish male player to claim victory at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz's age of 20 years and 72 days makes him the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the men's division. The only individuals to secure the title at a younger age were Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days in 1976) and Boris Becker (17 years and 227 days in 1985, and 18 years and 226 days in 1986).

Alcaraz stands as the first player since Pete Sampras in 1994 to defeat three Top-10 opponents en route to capturing the men's singles title at The Championships

Alcaraz became the fourth Spanish male player to win multiple Grand Slam championships, joining Nadal, Santana, and Sergi Bruguera.

Alcaraz became the fifth male player in the Open Era to secure multiple Grand Slam titles before turning 21. This achievement places him in esteemed company alongside Mats Wilander (4 titles), Bjorn Borg (3 titles), and Boris Becker and Rafael Nadal (both with 2 titles).

