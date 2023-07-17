Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-head Comparison After Wimbledon 2023 Final

World number one Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic in the final of the Wimbledon 2023 by a scoreline of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. This was Alcaraz's maiden Wimbledon title and also his second overall grand slam. Before the All England Lawn Tennis Championships, the Spanish Tennis player defeated Casper Ruud in the final of the US Open 2022.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest world number one Tennis player

Before the Wimbledon 2023 final, Alcaraz was defeated in the semi-finals of the French Open 2023 by Novak Djokovic

Apart from defeating Novak in the Wimbledon final, both the players took on each other for the first time in the Madrid ATP tour

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: Head to Head

(Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz roars after the securing a point in the Wimbledon 2023 final / Image: AP)

Apart from defeating Novak Djokovic in the finals of Wimbledon 2023, both the players have encountered each other twice. For the first time, Djokovic and Alcaraz met each other at the Madrid Open 2022, wherein the match turned out to be a Tennis classic and the Spanish Tennis player won the match in the third tiebreaker.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz's second meeting was in the semi-finals of the Roland Garros 2023, in which Alcaraz was favorites to win the match. However, Djokovic played brilliantly and defeated the world's number-one Tennis player by a margin of 6-3, 7-5. 6-1, 6-1.

Both players could have faced each other in the US Open but Novak Djokovic was not part of the tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Carlos Alcaraz's road to finals

Carlos Alcaraz walked into Wimbledon 2023 by being the top-seeded player in the biggest grass court Tennis event. Alcaraz was the first ever player other than Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal to be top-seeded by Wimbledon in the last 20 years.

Alcaraz defeated France Jérémy Chardy in straight sets by a margin of 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Wimbledon 2023. The Spanish star later defeated another French player Alexandre Müller by a margin of 6-4, 7-6, 6-3 in the second round. He later Chilean tennis player Nicolas Jarry in the third round and defeated him by 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5. Alcaraz's round of 16 match was against Italy's Matteo Berrettini wherein he won by 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Carlos next faced a Danish Tennis player Holger Rune in the quarterfinals and defeated him by 7-7, 6-4, 6-4. The top-seeded Tennis star's semi-final encounter was against Russia's Daniil Medvedev and defeated him by 6-3, 6-3 6-3.