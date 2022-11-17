'Made Some Best Memories': Novak Djokovic Delighted On Getting Visa For Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's start to the 2021 season was a forgetful one as he was unable to defend his Australian Open crown after being deported from the country. The 35-year-old Serb was sent back from the country over his failure to take a Covid-19 vaccine. Djokovic was handed a three-year ban for not complying with the country's COVID-19 rules. However, things are all set to change next year as the former world no 1 will be back at his happy hunting ground.

Novak Djokovic confirms participation at Australian Open 2023

Amidst news of Novak Djokovic's ban getting cancelled, a few days back it was reported that the current Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is expected to grant Djokovic a visa, which will allow him to compete at the Australian Open 2023. The player has now confirmed about travelling to Melbourne and reclaiming his crown which he lost to Nadal after not getting a chance to defend it.

Following the victory against Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday Novak Djokovic said, "I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post Australia obviously."

He added “I could not receive better news for sure – during this tournament as well. The Australian Open has been my most successful grand slam. I made some of the best memories there. Of course, I want to go back there, I want to play tennis, do what I do best, and hopefully, have a great Australian summer.”

According to a report by The Guardian Australian immigration minister, Andrew Giles confirmed he had decided to revoke the cancellation. In his statement, he said, “if the person satisfies the minister that the ground for cancelling the visa no longer exists”. Australia no longer requires visitors to be vaccinated. “A decision to revoke a visa cancellation does not mean the original decision to cancel was affected by the error. Mr Djokovic has subsequently been granted a temporary visa to enter Australia.”

Novak Djokovic enters semi-final of ATP Finals

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic made his way to the semi-final round of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. Aiming to equal Roger Federer's record six titles at the event, Djokovic took 68 minutes to see off Rublev's challenge in Turin. His last victory at this event came in 2015. Djokovic had beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match of the tournament.