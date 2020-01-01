Fit-again Maria Sharapova Gets Wildcard Entry To Brisbane International

Maria Sharapova will be competing at the Brisbane Open which begins on January 6. The announcement of her return was made on the tournament's Instagram handle.

Sharapova returns

The Russian tennis player in a video said, "Brisbane, I have missed you and I am so excited to start 2020 with your tournament, in your city. I have missed the fans, I have missed the event so much and I am so looking forward to seeing everyone in a few days."

The Brisbane International will be the first tournament of the season in the women's circuit.

Sharapova was awarded the wildcard and now joins Naomi Osaka, Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber, Samantha Stosur, Ajla Tomljanovic, and also reigning world number one Ashleigh Barty.

Main draw update for Brisbane International 2020: Former world No.1 Venus Williams (USA) has withdrawn from the tournament. A wildcard announcement will be made asap. #brisbanetennis — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) December 31, 2019

Sharapova's participation in the tournament came to a few hours before it was announced that Venus Williams has withdrawn from the tournament and will thus not be participating. The organisers said that they will announce a wildcard to take her place soon.

Earlier Williams had said, "After so many years on the tour, it is good to play at new tournaments and experience a different city. Brisbane International is always spoken of so highly among the WTA players and so I wanted to see it for myself."

The line up of players:

Ashleigh Barty (Qld)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Petra Kvitová (CZE)

Kiki Bertens (NED)

Johanna Konta (GBR)

Madison Keys (USA)

Sofia Kenin (USA)

Alison Riske (USA)

Donna Vekic (CRO)

Angelique Kerber (GER)

Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Sloane Stephens (USA)

Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)

Danielle Collins (USA)

Su-Wei Hsieu (TPE)

Barbora Strycova (CZE)

Maria Sharapova (RUS)

