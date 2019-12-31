Marat Safin Boldly Backs Russians To 'dethrone' Federer, Nadal And Djokovic In 2020

Former Russian tennis player and Grand Slam winner Marat Safin has said that it's time for the young generation of tennis stars to retire the likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Safin feels that one of his fellow countrymen has the potential to do it. He has backed young tennis star Daniil Medvedev to beat the 'Big Three' in 2020 to win Grand Slams.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Warned By Marat Safin To Stop 'joking Around In Court Like An 18-year-old'

Daniil Medvedev to beat Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic?

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have been a dominant force in tennis for more than 15 years. However, Safin hopes that World No.5 and fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev can overcome all the three in 2020. Medvedev is 0-3 against both Federer and Nadal but has won 2 matches out of his 5 so far against Djokovic. Medvedev lost an epic five-setter to Nadal in the final of the US Open 2019. The 23-year-old said his golden run at the tournament had made him believe that he can now match it with the best at Grand Slams. Speaking to Australia's Parkes Champion Post, Safin said that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic are extremely unique and incredible and has the highest regard for the Swiss legend. Although he wants all the three to them to play longer, but he also wishes for a new Grand Slam winner.

Also Read: Alexander Zverev Calls Roger Federer 'old' In Hilarious Banter

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic record

The 'Big 3' share a jaw-dropping 55 Grand Slam singles titles between them and currently occupy the top three spots in the ATP rankings. Federer is now 38 and there is no guarantee of him playing on beyond 2020, but Nadal (33) and Djokovic (32) are expected to have several more powerful years left on the ATP Tour. Germany's Alexander Zverev, Austria's Dominic Thiem and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the other rising stars, who seem to have the potential to crack the 'Big Three'.

Also Read: Roger Federer Pokes Fun At Himself After Winning GQ Most Stylish Man Of The Decade Award

Marat Safin on Russia's chances at ATP Cup

Marat Safin is set to return to Australia for January’s ATP Cup as Team Russia's captain. Russia's powerful team of Medvedev and Karen Khachanov are considered as strong title contenders at the inaugural 24-team ATP Cup. Safin said that these two players are in great shape and he thinks Russia has a solid chance to win. Russia has been placed in Group D in Perth alongside Italy, USA and Norway starting on January 3.

Also Read: Roger Federer Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Giving Up On Skiing In Recent Years