Roger Federer Pokes Fun At Himself After Winning GQ Most Stylish Man Of The Decade Award

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer recently won the GQ Most Stylish Man of the Decade award. The Swiss legend has been the recipient of the award on a yearly basis as well in the past. However, Federer showed his humble and comic side after winning the award by claiming that it is his vast legion of supporters across the world who religiously voted for him that has made him bag this honour rather than his fashion sense, which is not 'extraordinary'.

Estos son los 10 deportistas mejor remunerados de la década según Forbes:



1⃣🇺🇸Floyd Mayweather🥊

2⃣🇵🇹Cristiano Ronaldo⚽️

3⃣🇦🇷Lionel Messi⚽️

4⃣🇺🇸LeBron James🏀

5⃣🇨🇭Roger Federer🎾

6⃣🇺🇸Tiger Woods🏌️‍♂️

7⃣🇺🇸Phil Mickelson🏌️‍♂️

8⃣🇵🇭Manny Pacquiao🥊

9⃣🇺🇸Kevin Durant🏀

🔟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Lewis Hamilton🏎️ — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 24, 2019

GQ award is because of fans: Roger Federer

Talking to the press, Roger Federer accepted that his fans need to be thanked as they voted and helped him win the GQ award. However, the tennis star reaffirmed that he will always be the man to claim the decade award first. Federer's longevity and endorsements with luxury brands are considered to be amongst the many reasons why he continues to be relevant even today in the sport.

Roger Federer: I am social

Meanwhile, in an interview with La Tribune de Geneve, Roger Federer spoke about having a special ability to be socially connected to people. Federer stated that he is never afraid to speak to people. He suggested that he acquired this trait from his father. When asked to compare himself with 14-time Grand Slam winner Pete Sampras, Federer claimed that he is much more social than the American because he easily trusts people and is more willing to socialise and attend events.

PSA: Don't try to be sneaky with @RogerFederer.

🤭😂



These were the best moments from the pressroom in 2019. pic.twitter.com/DZKkVn8RbE — TENNIS (@Tennis) December 26, 2019

