Tennis Ace Maria Sharapova's Net Worth Will Leave You Bewildered; Read Details

Maria Sharapova is one of the most popular women athletes in the world with five Grand Slam titles. Her ascension to the top of the tennis world came at a very young age. It happened to be one of the biggest stories in tennis in the 2000s. Her success in the sport also helped her secure many endorsement deals which were way higher than her tournament winnings. Sharapova was also listed at No. 15 in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes in 2012.

Maria Sharapova net worth

Apart from being a renowned tennis star, Maria Sharapova is also a brilliant businesswoman. She started building her earnings from a very young age of 17 when she won her first Grand Slam title at 2004 Wimbledon. Today, the tennis star has built an empire that is worth an estimated $195 million, as reported by Forbes. She also reportedly earns over $10 million on an annual basis. Sharapova has also enjoyed a number of sponsorship deals with brands like Tag Heuer, Avon, American Express, Sugarpova, Nike, Head, Evian and Porsche. However, most of these names have ended their association with the star in recent years. Maria also owns a premium candy line called 'Sugarpova'.

No.19 seed Donna Vekic earns her 1st win over Maria Sharapova, wins 63 64 to advance to 2R.



Sharapova led 4-1 in the second set before Vekic mounted her comeback.



Vekic to face either Cornet or Niculescu. #AusOpen — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 21, 2020

Maria Sharapova hints at retirement after Australian Open loss

Maria Sharapova continued her bad run in Grand Slams after her first-round elimination for the third consecutive time at the 2020 Australian Open. After her disappointing exit from the game, Sharapova was asked if this would be her last Australian Open. She responded by saying that she does not know. Maria thanked Craig Tiley and the team for allowing her to be a part of the event. The tennis star further explained that it’s tough for her to tell what’s going to happen in 12 months’ time. The 32-year-old has not been nowhere near her best in recent years. She has had a string of injuries.

Image credits: Instagram | Maria Sharapova