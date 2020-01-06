Novak Djokovic Accepts Maria Sharapova's Invite To Donate $25,000 For Aus Bushfire Victims

Tennis star Maria Sharapova had urged World No. 2 Novak Djokovic to donate $17,400 (25,000 AUSD) for Australia’s bushfire victims. She had pledged to do the same. Maria Sharapova had requested Novak Djokovic in a tweet. He has finally replied to her tweet and agreed with her thought. In her tweet, Maria Sharapova wrote that it is disheartening to see land, families and communities of animals getting destroyed due to the fire.

The month of January in Australia has been my 🏠 for the past 15 years. Watching the fires destroy the lands, it’s beautiful families and communities of animals is deeply💔. I would like to begin my donation at 25K. @DjokerNole, would you match my donation?🙏🏻 #letsallcometogether — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 5, 2020

Novak Djokovic also wrote to the Australian citizens and said that he stands by them. 1,300 houses have been reportedly destructed till now with the island country of Australia still ravaged by the wildfires. People all over the globe are trying to help Australia by raising funds.

Yes, @MariaSharapova I would like to match your $25k donation to double the aid sent to these communities. We stand by you, #Australia. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wiUZHzg9cz — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 6, 2020

How it started

This whole initiative to help people affected by the fires was kickstarted by Australian international Nick Kyrgios. He stated that he will be donating $200 per ace he hit across all the events played this summer. Previously, Novak Djokovic had expressed his gratitude towards ATP Cup organisers who will be donating $100 for each ace served across all three venues. Novak is currently playing in the ATP Cup.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

