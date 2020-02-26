Maria Sharapova Retires: How Fans Reacted To The Russian Star's Announcement

Russian tennis legend Maria Sharapova has retired from the sport. Sharapova had created history by winning Wimbledon in 2004 at the tender age of just 17. The 32-year old had hinted at her retirement after her exit from this year's Australian Open. See how Twitter and her fans reacted to her spontaneous announcement on Wednesday.

Maria Sharapova's career

Maria Sharapova has announced her retirement.



Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004 at 17 years, 76 days old (3rd-youngest female winner in tournament history).



Her $38.8M in career prize money is 3rd-most in WTA history behind Serena Williams and Venus Williams. pic.twitter.com/tG64xK6gIG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 26, 2020

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova retires

Breaking the news in an article for Vanity Fair, Maria Sharapova revealed, "I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis -- I'm saying goodbye. Looking back now, I realise that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain, to compete on a different type of terrain."

Twitter reacts to Maria Sharapova's retirement

Maria Sharapova has said goodbye to tennis.. my favourite female player since I was 13 years old... today’s a sad day pic.twitter.com/jFVd28HmI3 — Vicky 🥀||Hyde Park (@swiftxcomer) February 26, 2020

Maria Sharapova retires from tennis! A bit of a shock! Would have thought there was more in the tank #tennis #retirement 🎾 pic.twitter.com/9Qtuiczakb — Ciarán Halpin (@Halpojr) February 26, 2020

@MariaSharapova 🙏✌️Tennis is better today because of your competitive presence & great matches that were entertaining. I hope you find peace & success in the next stage of your life. You have a long road ahead of you. Stay significant and pertinent! https://t.co/DfsYkP685O — Augustus Caesar’s Master (@ThomasC05493526) February 26, 2020

Thank you @MariaSharapova for being part of my childhood, it was great pleasure watching u fight like a champion that you’re. Best wishes for the future. pic.twitter.com/6HSCGSirjS — Kevin Darvish (@chaingangarmy7) February 26, 2020

