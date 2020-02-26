The Debate
Maria Sharapova Retires: How Fans Reacted To The Russian Star's Announcement

Tennis News

Tennis ace Maria Sharapova announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 32. See how Twitterati reacted to her surprising revelation on Wednesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis legend Maria Sharapova has retired from the sport. Sharapova had created history by winning Wimbledon in 2004 at the tender age of just 17. The 32-year old had hinted at her retirement after her exit from this year's Australian Open. See how Twitter and her fans reacted to her spontaneous announcement on Wednesday.

Maria Sharapova's career

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova retires

Breaking the news in an article for Vanity Fair, Maria Sharapova revealed, "I'm new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis -- I'm saying goodbye. Looking back now, I realise that tennis has been my mountain. My path has been filled with valleys and detours, but the views from its peak were incredible. After 28 years and five Grand Slam titles, though, I’m ready to scale another mountain, to compete on a different type of terrain."

Twitter reacts to Maria Sharapova's retirement

Published:
