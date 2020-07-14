Martina Navratilova Slams US President Donald Trump's Election Campaign

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has slammed the Donald Trump election campaign ahead of the US presidential elections. Trump took oath as the 45th US President after beating Hillary Clinton in 2017, and will now face off against former vice-president Joe Biden. The Joe Biden vs Trump campaign has gathered pace in the country, with the presidential elections just a few months away.

Joe Biden vs Trump: Martina Navratilova slams Trump election campaign

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has spoken out on a number of volatile political issues and has an unstinting opposition to communism and Republicans. Martina Navratilova has slammed the Donald Trump election campaign and has declared her support for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections. The 18-time Grand Slam champion has been vocal about her support towards Bidden's presidential nomination, and has time and again hit out at Donald Trump on Twitter.

In a recent Twitter post, Martina Navratilova slammed Donald Trump's election commercial, where the incumbent US president claims that people won't be safe in Biden's America. Martina Navratilova claimed that the footage of guns and looting was actually from Donald Trump's reign as US president. The Wimbledon legend also called him a 'criminal' after Trump commuted convicted felon Roger Stone's sentence, and spared him of two years of supervised release and his $20,000 fine, as per the US Justice Department.

Navratilova slams Trump: Tennis great wore 'IMPEACH' on her hat during Wimbledon legends match

Martina Navratilova wore an “IMPEACH” hat through the first game of a #Wimbledon legends’ doubles match today, until an official asked her to take it off during the first changeover, which she quickly did.



“Sorry about that,” Martina said. “Forgot I had it on.”



(H/t @beefbreen) pic.twitter.com/JFg5KHOcz9 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 9, 2019

Martina Navratilova famously sported an 'IMPEACH' hat during the Wimbledon legends match last year, showing her displeasure at Donald Trump and his reign as US President. The message is a clear indication of the 18-time Grand Slam champion's stance on the debate over whether the U.S. House of Representatives should begin impeachment measures for President Donald Trump over questions of circumvention of justice, election interference and general suitability for office. Martina Navratilova was asked to remove the hat midway through the match and she duly obliged.

According to The New York Times’ Ben Rothenberg, the 63-year-old said that she forgot she had it on. Rothenberg claimed that it was not the first time Martina Navratilova had displayed political fashion statements on the court at Grand Slams. The Wimbledon legend had her shirt trimmed with a rainbow ribbon along the cuffs and hem during a match at the Margaret Court Arena. The rainbow trim display came in after Australian legend Margaret Court made homophobic remarks.

(Image Courtesy: Martina Navratilova, White House Instagram)