Martina Navratilova Rages As One-eyed Critics Blame Obama After George Floyd's Death

Tennis great Martina Navratilova slammed former US President Barack Obama's critics after a news broadcaster attacked the ex-President for worsening US race relations during his tenure. Taking to Twitter, the 18-time Grand Slam winner lashed out at those who were critical of Barack Obama and said that he was getting blamed for a crisis at present despite getting credited for managing to pull America out of one during his tenure. Martina Navratilova called Obama's critics 'delusional jerks' and asked what else were they going to blame the former US President for, amid the US witnessing widespread protests and destruction of public property over the killing of a black man George Floyd by a white police officer in an utterly despicable manner in broad daylight.

Martina Navratilova slams Obama's critics

What else are they going to blame him for? WWII? JFK assasination? I wouldn’t put it last them. Obama gets no credit for pulling us out of a crisis yet is somehow blamed for this stuff going on now? What delusional entitled jerks https://t.co/rsdrhG0Czg — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 30, 2020

Obama's statement on Floyd's death

Former US President Barack Obama released a statement on the tragic death of George Floyd and noted the “anguish” that people are feeling across the nation on Friday, May 29. Starting off the with revealing the conversations he had with his friends over the incident, Obama said that “it’s natural” for people to want to “get back to normal” given the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis. However, the former US President added that millions of Americans being “treated differently” on account of their skin colour is “normal” too.

"But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly 'normal' — whether it's while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park," Obama wrote.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Police officer charged with murder

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested. But in a video showing the entire incident, the police officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, was previously fired but now he has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29.

