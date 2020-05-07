Rafael Nadal Claims Novak Djokovic Cannot Maintain 'no COVID-19 Vaccine' Stance For Long

In an interview earlier this week, Rafael Nadal warned World No. 1 Novak Djokovic that he cannot continue staying away from taking a coronavirus vaccine if that is what it takes to kickstart the ATP Tour. The ATP tour is currently at a standstill with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing players to remain in self-isolation.

Novak Djokovic recently said that he is personally opposed to vaccination and he will not be forced to take it a vaccine in order to travel amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During a Facebook session, Djokovic said that hypothetically if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, he understands that a vaccine will become a requirement after coming out of quarantine.

Coronavirus Spain: Rafael Nadal on why Novak Djokovic should not decline taking the vaccine

According to a report by Daily Mail, Rafael Nadal while speaking to La Voz de Galicia, said that if the ATP Tour is obliged to vaccinate players in order to protect everyone, then Novak Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to continue playing at the highest level. He further said that if the ATP forces players to get a vaccine to play tennis, then everyone will have to get it.

Coronavirus Spain: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal play tennis outdoors, face backlash

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal broke coronavirus rules and decided to hit tennis balls on the court in recent weeks. According to a report, Novak Djokovic received an apology from the Puente Romano resort for giving him the wrong guidance. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal went to a friend's private court to indulge in some tennis instead of playing at his own academy, ignoring coronavirus rules. The players appear to have misinterpreted government advice about athletes being allowed to train and assumed that they were entitled to have a hit. Both Djokovic and Nadal later said that they will not be taking to the court again until the lockdown is lifted.

