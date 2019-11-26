Rafael Nadal: A Look At The Spanish Tennis Legend's Net Worth And Salary Break-up

Rafael Nadal ended the 2019 Tennis season on a high, winning the Davis Cup with his team and finishing on the top spot. The King of Clay, who made a comeback from injury early this year, won the French and the US Open. This took his Grand Slam titles tally to 19. Nadal also won his 12th French Open this year – his third in a row. He even won a fifth Canadian Open title. So far, the 33-year-old tennis star has 84 singles titles under his belt.

.@RafaelNadal is the 6th player with at least 200 weeks at No. 1 in the history of the #ATP Rankings:@RogerFederer 310

Pete Sampras 286@DjokerNole 275

Ivan Lendl 270@JimmyConnors 268#Nadal 200 — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) November 25, 2019

His win at the US Open this year earned him $3.8 million in prize money. His win at The Canadian Open earned him $1 million. The French Open win earned him $2.6 million in prize money. In 2019, he has received more than $11 million in prize money alone. But this is only a fraction of his career earnings. He also makes a neat sum from his multiple endorsements of brands like Nike and Kia. It is no wonder that Nadal is one of the highest-paid tennis stars in the history of the sport.

Fourth-highest paid tennis player

According to Forbes, Nadal is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players. The magazine estimates his total earnings at $37.3 million a year, which includes his salary of $4.3 million and his endorsements, which pay him around $33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at $114 million.

Nadal believes in spending his hard-earned fortune just like he plays tennis – with full enthusiasm. The Spaniard has two lavish homes – one in his home country at Mallorca worth $1.5 million and the other in the Dominican Republic, the estimated cost of which is $2 million. He also sports a $725K limited edition Richard Mille watch. He recently sold his 76-foot yacht Beethoven for $3 million and commissioned an 80-foot catamaran for an unknown price.

However, the tennis star also has a philanthropic side to him. He has a foundation that helps disadvantaged kids. He also has a tennis academy in Mallorca that helps budding players to hone their skills. An entry into the academy costs an estimated $62,000 a year. He has also backed start-ups with an investment of $1,60,000. These start-ups are tasked with finding ways to improve the performance of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

