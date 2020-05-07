Rafael Nadal Outrightly Declines Surprise Instagram Live Invite From 'rival' Nick Kyrgios

World No.2 Rafael Nadal has declined Nick Kyrgios' invitation for a live Instagram chat, which has left many fans disappointed. A few days ago, the Australian star had publicly invited the Spaniard for a chat after BBC Sport recently asked sports fans about players they like to see having FaceTime. The Spaniard looked disinterested in having a video chat with the Australian, citing a ‘generational gap’.

Rafael Nadal reveals the reason behind rejecting Nick Kyrgios live chat

Just a couple of days back, BBC Sport's social media team posted a tweet about the FaceTimes they would want to see happening in real and one of them featured Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios was quick to respond and asked Rafael Nadal to do an Instagram live chat together.

However, in an interview with La Voz de Galicia, Rafael Nadal said that he doesn’t mind doing a live with Nick Kyrgios but there is a generational gap between them, which makes them completely different people, which is why the Australian tennis star might have more fun with someone closer to his age and style. It bears noting that Nadal and Kyrgios have had a bitter relationship on the court right from their first encounter at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

Previously, both the players have had a go at each other much earlier as well when the 19-time Grand Slam champion had accused Kyrgios of “lacking respect” for the fans and his opponents, while Nick Kyrgios responded by criticising Rafael Nadal as a “super-salty” loser.

Nick Kyrgios praises Novak Djokovic

While the crack in the Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal relationship only widens after the Spaniard's latest comment, the Australian recently praised World No.1 Novak Djokovic while building his perfect player. Earlier, Novak Djokovic praised Kyrgios while making his dream player, saying that he has the best service among players he has ever played against. In his response to Djokovic's comment, Kyrgios recently picked the Serbian's backhand while building a perfect player.

(PHOTO: NICK KYRGIOS/ RAFAEL NADAL/ INSTAGRAM)