Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Pledge Not To Play Tennis Outdoors In Spain Till Advised To

While tennis players around the world are currently under self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the world's top two tennis players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are said to have broken the lockdown rules in Spain in order to practice tennis. According to a report by Daily Mail, the players appear to have misinterpreted government advice about athletes being allowed to train and assumed that they were entitled to have a hit.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal break coronavirus rules

According to the latest report, Novak Djokovic, who is currently based in Marbella, on Tuesday night, received an apology from the famous Puente Romano resort for giving him the wrong guidance. In their explanation, the club said that Novak Djokovic had contacted them to ask permission and that they had given the go-ahead, thinking it was fine for him to resume after Spanish authorities on Monday said elite athletes competing in professional leagues were allowed to resume training or practice at facilities. Djokovic was so desperate to get back on the court that he filmed himself while playing tennis and posted it on social media.

On the other hand, Rafael Nadal went to a friend's private court for a hit instead of playing at his own academy, ignoring coronavirus rules. According to the report, Rafael Nadal's spokesman said that on Monday evening that a clarification was issued by the Spanish tennis authorities, saying that no tennis should be played under any circumstances until next Monday. According to the report, both the players will not be taking to the court again until that day.

Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus

Apart from being under self-isolation, Rafael Nadal has been quite active in his fight against coronavirus. The French Open champion recently urged other Spanish athletes to help raise €11 million ($12.07 million) in the fight against coronavirus. The Rafael Nadal donation for coronavirus comes via his Red Cross fundraising effort. This Rafael Nadal donation with the support of the Red Cross, saw them providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by the coronavirus.

Following that Rafael Nadal donation, Novak Djokovic also came forward and donated money towards Rafael Nadal's fund to fight against coronavirus. Rafael Nadal praised Djokovic for displaying his generosity at a time when the world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

(IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL/ NOVAK DJOKOVIC/ INSTAGRAM)