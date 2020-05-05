Rafael Nadal's Suave $4.3 Million Porto Cristo House Where He & His Family Are Quarantined

Rafael Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The current World No.2 has won 19 Grand Slam titles, the second-most in history for a male player, as well as a record 35 ATP Tour Masters 1000 title wins, 20 ATP Tour 500 titles and the 2008 Olympic gold medal in singles. Rafael Nadal is amongst the highest-paid tennis stars in the globe and the 'King of Clay' is known to spend his hard-earned fortune lavishly. Here, let's take a look at the Rafael Nadal house, the Rafael Nadal net worth and his academy.

Rafael Nadal House: Inside Rafael Nadal's Porto Cristo house

Rafael Nadal, unlike his contemporary Roger Federer, boasts of only two homes, one in Mallorca and the other in the other in the Dominican Republic. The Rafael Nadal house in Porto Cristo, Mallorca cost him a fortune, with the Spaniard paying $4.3 million for 7,000 square metres of land in 2013. The house is a quintessential Majorcan stone chalet by the coast in Porto Cristo and was owned by the heirs of the people who established the Caves of Drach.

Speaking to reporter Jon Wertheim, the 19-time Grand Slam champion explained that his parents live close by and that the coastal property is just three minutes away from where his new yacht is moored.

Rafael Nadal House: Rafael Nadal net worth

Rafael Nadal is one of the highest-paid sports superstars around the globe and is globally ranked 37th and fourth among the highest-paid tennis players according to Forbes. The magazine estimates his total earnings at $37.3 million a year, which includes his salary of $4.3 million and his endorsements, which pay him around $33 million. The magazine also pegged his total earnings from prize money at $114 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rafael Nadal net worth figure stands at a whopping $180 million.

Rafael Nadal house: Rafael Nadal academy

Rafael Nadal along with Movistar opened that Rafa Nadal academy in his hometown Manacor in 2016 which was integrated by compatriot Roger Federer. The Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain has 19 hard court tennis courts, seven clay courts and a well-equipped fitness centre. According to Essentially Sports, each student at the institute pays around $62,000 per year to seek tennis lessons. Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal leads the coaching team while the academy also hosts the Rafa Nadal Challenger, in which three-time Grand Slam Champion and former World No.1 Andy Murray participated in 2019.

Video Credit: Sport24