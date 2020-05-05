Rafael Nadal Wants To Prepare For Australian Open 2021 As His Next Tournament: Report

While the tennis fans and players will be hoping that the 2020 season gets underway as soon as possible, World No.2 Rafael Nadal has expressed concerns over the season getting underway anytime soon. The coronavirus pandemic has led to cancellations of Wimbledon 2020 and French Open, which was later rescheduled to September. The future of US Open also remains in question as concerns over coronavirus grows with each passing day.

Coronavirus Spain: Rafael Nadal targetting Australian Open 2021 return

While speaking to Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday, Rafael Nadal said that he does not expect to return to play competitive tennis until the start of 2021 due to coronavirus. In the interview, Rafael Nadal has completely written off the 2020 season and has said that he was looking forward to the Australian Open in 2021. Amidst the coronavirus Spain situation, the World No.2 said that he is more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. He further said that the 2020 season is practically lost and he hopes that the tennis season can start again next year.

Coronavirus Spain situation leaves Rafael Nadal frustrated

Recently, Rafael Nadal expressed his frustration that tennis players will be unable to practice due to the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to Roger Federer and Andy Murray on an Instagram live chat, Rafael Nadal said that he is missing tennis action and is sticking to his physical routines. He further added that when due to equipments at home, he tries to work a little in the morning, a little in the afternoon as it is very important to have both the head and the body to remain focused.

French Open postponed: Rafael Nadal informed about the decision before official announcement

Rafael Nadal is widely considered the 'King of Clay' for his excellent record at the Roland Garros, where he has won 12 of his 19 Grand Slam. Recently reports emerged that the French Open postponed news was made official after Rafael Nadal was kept in the loop regarding the same. According to the French Federation President Bernard Guidicelli, Roland Garros tournament director Guy Forget got in touch with Rafael Nadal before the official announcement.

