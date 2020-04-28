Rafael Nadal Doesn't See Tennis Back Soon, Worried About Injuries When The Sport Resumes

Rafael Nadal believes that tennis will not return to action anytime soon and that it will take longer than most people believe. In a joint-interview with NBA player Pau Gasol for a Spanish newspaper, he also expressed his worries about the risk of players being susceptible to injuries when the sport finally resumes.

READ: Dominic Thiem Against Donating Money To Lower Ranked Player; Questions Commitment

Nadal worried about injuries

Nadal said that training would not be a problem and players were supposed to be "responsible and coherent", and that he would be okay playing without the fans even though he does not wish to do so. Nadal, however, mentioned that he does not believe that tennis will be resuming anytime soon.

READ: ITF To Create Player Relief Programme After Indefinite Suspension Of Tour

The world number two said that he is also worried that the risk of new injuries will increase when players return to action. He added that he believes the wrist, elbow, etc are susceptible to severe injuries.

READ: Rafael Nadal Surprisingly Changes Stance On Roger Federer's ATP-WTA Merger Idea

Roger Federer's ATP-WTA merger plan

Last week, tennis legend Roger Federer called for a merger of the men's and women's professional tour, stating that the difference in rankings, logos and various other aspects between the two is confusing. Federer garnered a lot of praise from fans and other players for his suggestion, including Nadal, who appreciated the move.

Responding to a fan's reply, Federer said that different ranking systems, logos, websites, and tournament categories were confusing and that the merger should have happened a long time ago. Federer ended by saying that instead of returning with two weakened sporting bodies, one strong body can emerge from Coronavirus. He received support from Tennis players across the world.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

READ: Eugenie Bouchard's PlayStation Crashes As Fans Flock To Watch Her Virtual Madrid Open Game