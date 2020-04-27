Eugenie Bouchard's PlayStation Crashes As Fans Flock To Watch Her Virtual Madrid Open Game

Eugenie Bouchard's preparation for the Virtual Madrid Open hit a roadblock after her PlayStation crashed due to an overwhelming number of fans trying to add her online. The PlayStation crash was a result of the Canadian tennis star challenging her fans to a game of Tennis World Tour by adding her username. The Sun reported that Eugenie Bouchard posted a picture of herself in a face mask on her Instagram story alongside a caption that read that she woke up to a bunch of messages on her Instagram story.

Virtual Madrid Open: Eugenie Bouchard's message to fans over Playstation crash

According to the report, Eugenie Bouchard sorted the issue with her PlayStation and uploaded a screenshot with a caption stating she had fixed the issue and it was time to play. The problem with her PlayStation later reoccurred, which is when Eugenie Bouchard posted a video of herself in which she said that due to too many fans adding her in the game, her PlayStation crashed and she had to restart it.

Here's all you need to know about the Virtual Madrid Open

The men's and women's Virtual Madrid Open event will see the winner being awarded $164,000 in prize money. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play. Another $55,000 will be donated towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Virtual Madrid Open: Eugenie Bouchard to star alongside Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray

Eugenie Bouchard is not the only tennis player to feature in the Virtual Madrid Open. She will be joined by Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal in the online competition to raise money for those affected by coronavirus. The charity event which features 32 players will also have the likes of Gael Monfils, Denis Shapovalov, Johanna Konta and Victoria Azarenka. Rafael Nadal will begin his virtual campaign against Canadian Denis Shapovalov which will be his only official match on the first day. According to reports, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will also play YouTube star DjMariio in a charity match

Eugenie Bouchard to go on a charity date to raise money for coronavirus

Apart from raising money for coronavirus by playing in the Virtual Madrid Open, Eugenie Bouchard's boyfriend wish during coronavirus did come true after the Canadian tennis star agreed to go out with a fan on Instagram to raise money for healthcare workers in the United States. The Eugenie Bouchard boyfriend news went viral after the 26-year-old tweeted about how quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend.