Rafael Nadal Surprisingly Changes Stance On Roger Federer's ATP-WTA Merger Idea

With the tennis season coming to a standstill due to coronavirus, a couple of days ago Roger Federer made a suggestion about merging the men's and women's professional tours. Roger Federer's suggestion came at a time when ATP and WTA announced that they, along with the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), will form a relief fund that will offer financial support to lower-ranked players.

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Also Read: Roger Federer Suggests Merging ATP And WTA; Receives Support From All Quarters

ATP Tour: Rafael Nadal's support over merger of tennis bodies contradicts previous statement

The idea for the merger of the tennis bodies received support from players with Rafael Nadal also coming out in support of his fiercest rival. Rafael Nadal in his tweet wrote that this was something which was under discussion already between the two stars, but according to a report in Essentially Sports, Rafael Nadal's comments over the merging of tennis bodies from last year present a different picture altogether.

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios Slams Role Model Roger Federer For Floating ATP-WTA Merger Idea

According to Essentially Sports' report, while speaking during a post-match press conference at the Australian Open 2019, a reporter had asked Rafael Nadal whether he was in support of the idea of a common governing body for men’s and women’s tennis. Back then Rafael Nadal had said that he does not understand how this merger would create any sort of difference.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Discuss COVID-19 Fund

Rafael Nadal said that he does not get the point of merger and why it is a stronger product. He added that he does not have the complete information to know if the merger would lead to a stronger product. He further said that he needs to analyse this scenario and he is not the right person to answer about the merger since he did not have the complete information.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Lauds 'rival' Novak Djokovic For Generous Contribution To Spanish Relief Fund

We shouldn’t merge — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) April 23, 2020

Nick Kyrgios not in favour of Roger Federer's merger idea

While Rafael Nadal has come out in support of Roger Federer's idea of merging tennis bodies, Nick Kyrgios showed his displeasure over the merger idea. In a tweet, Nick Kyrgios questioned whether anyone asked other players on the ATP about what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for everyone.