Naomi Osaka Beats Jennifer Brady to Capture 2nd Australian Open Title, Wins 4th Grand Slam

The current world number three in women's tennis rankings Naomi Osaka has registered a straight-sets victory over Jennifer Brady in the women's final at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Saturday to win her second Australian Open championship in three years.

The third-seeded Osaka got the better of her American counterpart 6-4, 6-3 and by the virtue of this win, the Japanese sensation has also won her second consecutive Grand Slam as well. In fact, Osaka had clinched the US Open title in the women's singles category in September last year which was her fourth overall career title as well.

Osaka wins her second Australian Open title

It was total domination by Naomi Osaka in a lop-sided finale as she won her second Australian Open title. Prior to this, the 23-year-old had won the first Grand Slam tournament of the year in the 2019 season. By this win, Osaka has also improved her ranking and she is now the world number two women's singles player.

Coming back to the contest, the Japanese star did not be in any mood to slow down after she had made a winning charge in the very first set which she won 6-4 despite some great efforts being put in by Jennifer Brady in the opening set. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion then continued from where she had left off in the firsts set by winning the following set even without breaking a sweat.

Naomi Osaka creates new records with her AO 2021 victory

After she won her second Australian Open title on Saturday, the 23-year-old is on a 21-match unbeaten streak as she maintained her 100% record in the final of a Grand Slam event. At the same time, the young tennis superstar has also won a Grand Slam for the fourth successive year (2018 US Open, 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open & now the 2021 Australian Open). Meanwhile, she has also won 14 straight Grand Slam matches.

