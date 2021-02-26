Naomi Osaka Gets Emotional After Looking At Picture Of Ballgirl From Australian Open 2021

Just days after securing her fourth Grand Slam title, Naomi Osaka has taken time to reflect on her great triumph at the Australian Open 2021. The 23-year-old defeated America's Jennifer Brady at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday in straight sets to clinch her second Grand Slam title Down Under, following her 2019 success. And Osaka proceeded to give a 16-year-old ballgirl a surprise on social media.

Naomi Osaka ballgirl: Australian Open 2021 winner sends sweet message to ballgirl

Naomi Osaka took to Twitter on Thursday to send some love back to an Australian Open ballgirl. Looking back on images from the Grand Slam tournament, the 23-year-old noticed a ball girl in the background of a snap taken during the final in Melbourne Park. The ballgirl, dressed in green and a blue hat, was kneeling down in the photo while looking up at the Japanese tennis champion, who had both her hands and racket in the air in celebration at the women's singles final.

Was looking at pics from AO and I just noticed the ballgirl in this 👋🏾🥺❤️ hi pic.twitter.com/7SHNKQdKqg — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 25, 2021

The Herald Sun identified the ballgirl Marle van der Merwe, who got to know of Osaka's tweet during her lunch break at Berwick College when her mother sent her the link. Marle told the newspaper that the post was very special for her and no player ever does that. The 16-year-old said that she was shocked when she saw the picture and revealed that the photo would now almost certainly take its place on her bedroom wall. Watching the 2016 Australian Open finals inspired her to try out as a ball kid, and Marle has been working at the event every year since. Last year was her swansong, after having reached the age limit of 15, but coronavirus gave her a second chance with the organisers not being able to train new ball kids.

Naomi Osaka, who was ranked third in the world, defeated No. 22 seed Jennifer Brady in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, in the women's final. The 23-year-old climbed to second in the WTA Singles rankings and became the third player in the Open Era to win her first four Grand Slam finals, alongside Roger Federer and Monica Seles. After her win, Osaka took time to do the usual signing spree as spectators hung over the wall to get clothes, merchandise and tennis balls autographed. The Australian Open winner expressed hope that her fourth Grand Slam win acts as a source of inspiration for her Japanese fans, while also vowing to give her best at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

