Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Claims He Didn't Know Of Her Tennis Popularity Before Meeting Her

At 23 years old, Naomi Osaka has taken the tennis world by storm. The Japanese star won her 4th Grand Slam title on Saturday, February 20 after defeating America's Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-4, making her one of the only people in the sport to have won their first four Grand Slam titles in their first four Slam final appearances. Since winning her first Slam — the US Open in 2018 — Osaka has been tipped to become the next big thing in the notoriously unstable women's draw. With all this behind her, it is surprising to know that word of Osaka's popularity had not reached Cordae — the tennis pro's current boyfriend.

you know the vibes 🏆💜💛 pic.twitter.com/M9RpggYXkn — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 21, 2021

Also Read | Novak Djokovic's Warning For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal After Australian Open Win: WATCH

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend and personal life

Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, got candid about their lives together in an interview with GQ magazine for their 'Modern Lovers' issue. The pair, who have been together for almost two years now, made waves at the 2020 US Open where Osaka won her third Slam. However, in their interview with the publication, Cordae admitted that at the beginning of the relationship he had had no idea of just how popular Osaka was in the world of tennis. The grammy-nominated rapper also confessed that "if you asked me [him] about tennis, before [Naomi] I [he] could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture".

Also Read | Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal And Nick Kyrgios Mimicked Hilariously By Comedian: WATCH

Outside of the tennis court, the power couple has often been spotted watching NBA games — Cordae's sport of choice it seems, before his link up with Osaka. In a touching moment during the chat, Cordae also admitted that he "felt really out of place" at the US Open and that the matches he had watched that tournament were his first-ever tennis matches. While he couldn't be a part of the celebrations this time around, Cordae did post a celebratory message for Osaka from back home, sharing a picture of her with the caption "The One".

Also Read | Naomi Osaka Grand Slams: Osaka Stuns Fans After Funny Post-match Presentation Gaffe At Australian Open Final

Naomi Osaka net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Naomi Osaka's net worth is valued at around $25 million. Of this, Osaka has won a whopping $19,674,032 in career prize money alone (WTA figures). The Japanese star has several highly lucrative endorsements with Nike, Yonex, Nissan Motor, Nissin Foods, Shiseido, All Nippon Airways, Mastercard and Procter & Gamble among others. In 2020 Osaka was Forbes' highest-paid female athlete, taking over a post long held by idol and rival, Serena Williams. Osaka's wings from the Australian Open 2021 alone amounts to $2.75 million.

Disclaimer: The above Naomi Osaka net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Medvedev Recalls Long-ago Practice Session With Djokovic

Image Credits: Naomi Osaka Twitter