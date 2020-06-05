Naomi Osaka Smashes 'Black Lives Matter' Criticism In Hard-hitting Tweet With IKEA Example

2-time Grand Slam Open champion Naomi Osaka has hit back at critics who believes athletes should stick to just talking about sports. In her latest tweet, Naomi Osaka explained that some issues are about human rights, which pertain to everybody. The Japanese star has been vocal on social media following the death of George Floyd and also calling out the tennis community for their response. In support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Naomi Osaka posted pictures of protests from Minnesota on her Instagram account. Rising US tennis star Coco Gauff also applauded Naomi Osaka's Instagram's post.

Also Read: Coco Gauff Advises Roger Federer To 'Educate Himself' After His 'Black Lives Matter' Post

Black Lives Matter: Naomi Osaka roasts critics in her latest tweet

While roasting fans on Twitter, Naomi Oska said that people who do other jobs do not have limitations on what they can speak on. The former World No.1 gave an example of someone working at an IKEA store by saying that going by critics' logic, IKEA employees are only allowed to talk about the GRÖNLID .

I hate when random people say athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics and just entertain. Firstly, this is a human rights issue. Secondly, what gives you more right to speak than me? By that logic if you work at IKEA you are only allowed to talk about the “GRÖNLID” 🤷🏽‍♀️? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 4, 2020

In another tweet, one fan tried to accuse her of being racist towards white people, to which Osaka said -

My condolences to you. I know it must be hard to be illiterate 😔🙏🏾 https://t.co/0zJlV5U9XZ — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 2, 2020

Another Twitter user said that sports and politics must not mix. This made Osaka reply quite savagely -

I hope that fish eats you. https://t.co/AW5cnD8IVw — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 4, 2020

Also Read: Naomi Osaka Crowned Highest-paid Female Athlete Raking In $37.4m, Beating Serena Williams

Black Lives Matter: Naomi Osaka hits back at Laura Ingraham

Naomi Osaka recently hit back at Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham after she asked LA Lakers star LeBron James to 'shut up and dribble' after his comments over George Floyd's death. LeBron James' comment came after Drew Brees’s criticism of protests over kneeling while the national anthem is sung. The New Orleans Saints quarterback said earlier in the day that he 'will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country'. Laura Ingraham, while defending Drew Brees, said that the NFL star is allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Earns Lesser From Brands Than Naomi Osaka Despite Being 27th Richest Athlete

Black Lives Matter: Coco Gauff hits back at Roger Federer's post over George Floyd's death

Rising tennis star Coco Gauff recently responded to Roger Federer's Instagram post on Black Lives Matter by telling the former World No.1 about a detailed list of practical ways in which people like him might be able to help the cause. Coco Gauff responded to Roger Federer's black square post by sharing a link named 'Ways to Help'.

The list of options included signing petitions, donations and providing more resources for protesters. The link's thumbnail had an important message that said, "When you're done: Educate Yourself. This doesn't go away once the topic isn't 'trending'."

Also Read: Naomi Osaka Feels Incapable Of Giving Dating Advice After Being Rejected Once By A Man

(IMAGE: NAOMI OSAKA / TWITTER)