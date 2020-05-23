Naomi Osaka Crowned Highest-paid Female Athlete Raking In $37.4m, Beating Serena Williams

Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka has beaten American icon Serena Williams to become the world's highest-paid female athlete. According to Forbes, Naomi Osaka earned $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, the most ever earned by a female athlete over a 12-month period.

Naomi Osaka becomes the highest-paid female athlete

Noami Osaka earned $1.4 million more than American tennis great Serena Williams to become the highest-paid female athlete. Serena Williams, with $36 million in earnings, previously held the title as the world’s highest-paid female athlete. Serena Williams' fiercest rival Maria Sharapova, who recently retired from tennis, also held the record for 12-month earnings for a female athlete, having racked up $29.7 million in earnings back in 2015.

Naomi Osaka net worth

In what will be a big boost to the Naomi Osaka net worth, the Japanese star currently has 15 sponsorship deals, including those with global brands such as Nike, Nissan Motors, Shiseido and Yonex. According to Forbes, Naomi Osaka net worth also includes a lucrative deal with Nike, which paid her more than $10 million last year. Naomi Osaka net worth includes deals with sponsors Procter & Gamble, All Nippon Airways and Nissan in connection with Tokyo Olympics, where she will represent Japan.

Serena Williams net worth

Now that Serena Williams has been toppled by Noami Osaka, here's a look at Serena Williams net worth. According to Business Insider, Serena Williams has a net worth that currently stands at $180 million. Williams' career prize money roughly stands at $88 million which is $50 million more than any other professional women’s player in the sport. A huge portion of this came from her endorsement deals. Some of her most notable brand endorsements include Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Aston Martin, and Intel.

Noami Osaka's tennis career

Naomi Osaka first came into the limelight after beating Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final. Following her US Open exploits, Naomi Osaka then went on to win the 2019 Australian Open. Post her Australian Open win last year, Noami Osaka's form dipped due to which she lost her No. 1 ranking and is currently ranked No. 10 in the world.

