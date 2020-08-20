Netflix's Lucifer To Address The Black Lives Matter Movement In Season 6

Featuring Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar- a powerful angel from heaven, Netflix’s original series Lucifer season 5 is all set to release on August 21, 2020. In the previous season, fans got to know that Lucifer Morningstar accepted the sinister prophecy and kissed his first love, Chloe, regaining his throne in hell. However, there are some spoilers on an episode that is going to air in the Season 6 of Lucifer. Read on.

Lucifer and the Black Lives Matter Movement

Lucifer web series that airs on the OTT platform Netflix is all set to address the Black Lives Matter Movement in its Season 6's episode. Lucifer Season 6 would be the last season of the cult favourite series. The executive producer of the show, IIdy Modrovich revealed in an interview with ET about the same. She stated that when they had a discussion with the writers of the show they realised that being a cop show, they hadn't contributed or addressed to the BLM movement, which actually started due to the systemic issues of the police department. She mentioned that they will take up the subject responsibly and address the issue.

Created by Tom Kapinos, the show stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Kevin Alejandro in pivotal roles. TThe series revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil. He abandons Hell for Los Angeles and runs his own nightclub. He meets Chloe Decker, a homicide detective, and begins solving crimes with her. The show is all set to release its fifth season only on Netflix. Lucifer has become one of the most popular shows in the world, thanks to Tom Ellis' outstanding portrayal of Lucifer Morningstar. Based on DC Comics, the show has now become a Netflix Original after FOX ordered its cancellation when the third season came to an end.

Lucifer Season 5's release date - August 21 2020

Netflix’s original series starring Tom Ellis had 10 episodes in season 4. Tom Ellis announced that the fifth season would be released in two halves, with 8 episodes each. Starring Tom Ellis, Lucifer Season 5 will be releasing on August 21, 2020. The seasons 1-4 of Lucifer are already streaming on Netflix.

